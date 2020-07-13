Villager wants buffer to shield his home from noise from Turnpike

A Villager wants a buffer to shield his home from noise from the Florida Turnpike.

Harold Meyer of the Village of Monarch Grove spoke out Monday morning before the Project Wide Advisory Committee.

Meyer purchased his home in May 2019 on Hickey Way for $231,500. The home is located near the Turnpike. The noise from the Turnpike has gotten nearly unbearable.

He said he had hoped more of a buffer might have shielded his home from the Turnpike noise pollution.

He suggested The Villages sales department’s hype about the Village of Monarch does not live up to the reality.

“Build your designer dream home among the natural Florida landscape in The Village of Monarch Grove. You’ll be surrounded by beautiful waterways and pathways,” TheVillages.com brags about the Village of Monarch Grove, located south of State Road 44.

Meyer suggested that more landscaping could be added, or perhaps even a wall.

“In certain areas there is not even a berm,” he said.

Meyer also said the Turnpike problems are negatively impacting home values.

PWAC members said that there was nothing they could do to alleviate the problem and said Meyer should have done his due diligence before purchasing his home.

“People who live near pickleball courts would love to have a noise barrier. People who live near a family pool would like to have a noise barrier. It’s a slippery slope,” said PWAC Chairman Peter Moeller.