Florida home insurance premiums second highest in United States

Florida’s home insurance premiums are the second highest in the United States after Louisiana.

That’s according to new data from the Insurance Information Institute and National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).

For too long, homeowners have struggled to find coverage they can afford from an insurance company they can trust. The collective dissatisfaction with the Florida insurance industry is perhaps most clearly illustrated in online customer reviews.

Based on publicly available reviews, most home insurance companies in Florida fail customer expectations. The average review score for all providers in the state is 2.9 out of 5 stars, a score that falls below even a mediocre customer experience. Many reviews for low-rated companies cite expensive premiums and a bad claims experience.

This data correlates with Net Promoter Score averages for the industry. An NPS score indicates whether a customer would recommend a company to a friend. The NPS average for the home insurance industry is 35 out of 100, a failing grade by any standard. It indicates most homeowners would not recommend their insurer.

With an NPS score of 84, Kin Insurance has demonstrated that customer satisfaction doesn’t need to be an afterthought in the insurance industry. The Florida home insurance company has more than 800 reviews on Trustpilot and an average rating of 4.8 out of 5. Most customers cite an easy online buying experience, experts ready to answer every question, and savings of more than $500.

“We don’t think homeowners should settle for less when protecting their most valuable asset,” said Sean Harper, Kin Insurance CEO and co-founder. “We designed our company from the ground up with the customer in mind, and if our reviews are any indication, that’s what it takes to reinvent homeowners insurance.”

About Sean Harper

Sean Harper is the CEO and co-founder of Kin Insurance. Previously, Harper founded FeeFighters, a payments company bought by Groupon, and TSS-Radio, an e-commerce company that became an Inc. 500 fastest-growing company. Before becoming an entrepreneur, he was a consultant at the Boston Consulting Group and an investor at Longworth Venture Partners. He holds an AB from the University of Chicago, where he studied economics and computer science, and an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

About Kin Insurance

Kin Insurance exists to change home insurance from what it is to what it should be. As an insurance technology company and direct-to-consumer home insurance carrier, Kin instantly analyzes thousands of data points about each home to recommend the right coverage and help homeowners get every available discount. Most homeowners can type in their address, confirm a few details, and get a customized quote in minutes. Kin specializes in providing affordable coverage to homeowners in regions prone to natural disasters. Learn more at www.kin.com, or visit their blog for home insurance trends and home safety tips.

This is a sponsored story.