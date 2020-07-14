Improper right turn near Brownwood lands lady driver behind bars

An improper right turn near Brownwood landed a lady driver behind bars.

Lorinda Carole Lapham, 50, of Belleview, was at the wheel of gray Jeep late Monday night when she made an improper right turn onto State Road 44, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

“When the defendant was asked to provide her Florida driver’s license she stated that she is unsure if her license is suspended due to her receiving a letter in the mail for her insurance back in April of this year,” the officer wrote in the arrest report.

A check revealed she did not have a valid driver’s license.

She was ticketed for making an improper turn and issued a warning for having no proof of insurance.

She was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $500 bond.