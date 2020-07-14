More than 1,100 cases of COVID-19 reported in and around The Villages

The deadly COVID-19 virus is continuing to wreak havoc on the tri-county area and Florida, where more than 291,000 cases have now been reported.

As of Tuesday, there were 1,117 cases of the Coronavirus reported in and around The Villages. Of those, 274 are within the boundaries of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown – 256 in Sumter County, 16 in Lake County and two in the Marion County portion of the mega-retirement community.

Another 843 cases have been identified in communities just outside the confines of The Villages. Those include Leesburg (363), Lady Lake (87), Summerfield (115), Belleview (97), Wildwood (83), Fruitland Park (46), Oxford (41) and the Lady Lake portion of Sumter County (11).

The tri-county area is now reporting 5,238 Coronavirus cases – an increase of 272 from Monday to Tuesday. There have been 60 deaths and 411 people have been hospitalized.

Lake County continues to lead the local area with 2,783 cases – an increase of 138 in a 24-hour period. There have been 27 deaths and 152 people have been seen in area hospitals.

Clermont continues to pace Lake County with 718 cases – an increase of 40 – followed by Tavares with 416. Of those, 170 are at the Lake County Jail among 138 inmates, 30 staff members and two contracted nurses. Other cases have been identified in Eustis (251), Groveland (187), Mount Dora (186), Mascotte (96), Minneola (79), Sorrento (69), Montverde (47), Umatilla (44), Grand Island (25), Howey-in-the-Hills (19), Astor (17), Yalaha (13), Astatula (12), Okahumpka (11), Paisley (9), Altoona (7), Mount Plymouth (2) and Ferndale (2).

Sumter County added two cases for a total of 681. There have been 18 deaths and 85 people hospitalized in the county that contains the vast majority of Villages homes.

Bushnell now has 162 cases – 123 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 20 staff members. Others have been identified in Lake Panasoffkee (32), Webster (25), Center Hill (21), Coleman (20) and Sumterville (10). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 114 cases among 87 inmates and 27 staff members.

Marion County is reporting 1,774 cases – an increase of 132 in 24 hours. There have been 15 deaths and 174 people have required some form of hospital care.

The overwhelming majority of cases in Marion County – 1,157 – have been reported in Ocala, which saw an increase of 107 overnight. Others have been identified in Dunnellon (77), Citra (28), Silver Springs (24), Ocklawaha (19), Reddick (16), Weirsdale (11), Anthony (11), Candler (3), Fort McCoy (3), East Lake (3) and Orange Lake (1).

All told, Florida is reporting 291,629 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 9,194 in a 24-hour period. Of those, 287,789 are residents. There have been 4,514 deaths and 18,881 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 133 more deaths since Monday and an additional 383 people requiring hospital care.