Villager celebrates birthday with special delivery from New York deli

A Villager celebrated her 75th birthday with a special delivery from Katz’s Delicatessen in New York City.

It was a social distancing birthday for Village of Piedmont resident Ellen Friedman.

The New Yorker’s children sent a special banner for her husband to hang up. The family also enjoyed a video chat.

Birthday gifts included her favorite perfume, chocolate-covered strawberries, a cake and flowers.

