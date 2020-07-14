type here...
Home News

Villages Health’s chief medical officer says 15 COVID-19 patients at local hospital

Staff Report

Dr. Jeffrey Lowenkron

The chief medical officer of The Villages Health reported Tuesday that 15 COVID-19 patients are being treated at UF Health The Villages Hospital – and he also issued a warning to his healthcare organization’s patients.

Dr. Jeffrey Lowenkron reported that figure and others in an email sent out to Villages Health patients on Tuesday. He said there also are 36 Coronavirus patients at UF Health Leesburg Hospital, with 16 being treated in intensive care. It’s unclear from the email if all of those patients are in Leesburg or if they are divided among the two hospitals.

Lowenkron, who came to The Villages Health from USF Health in February 2015, warned his agency’s patients that COVID-19 cases are increasing rapidly in the local area and across Florida. The email cited the number of cases in Sumter, Lake and Marion counties and appears to be based on data that is six days old.

Lowenkron pointed out that COVID-19 numbers are accelerating among those in the 15 to 35 age group and is surpassing those of adults age 55 and older.

“While younger individuals are typically more able to tolerate and survive the infection, older individuals are at higher risk for more serious outcomes related to this infection,” said Lowenkron, who appeared on a panel with Gov. Ron DeSantis last week during a press conference at The Villages Hospital.

Dr. Elliot Sussman and Dr. Jeffrey Lowenkron, of The Villages Health, attended President Trump’s private gathering at the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center this past October.

Lowenkron pointed out to his patients that The Villages is the nation’s largest 55-and-older active-living community in the nation and warned them to take proactive steps to reduce the risk of disease transmission. He said seniors who have serious medical conditions, such as heart or lung disease, Type II diabetes, and/or conditions with a weakened immunity system, are at an even higher risk of getting COVID-19 and should make pertinent decisions to reduce that danger.

“They should consider postponing participation in social events with more than 10 people, particularly those events held indoors,” he said. “Everyone can help reduce the risk of community spread by their behaviors.”

Lowekron, who along with Villages Health Chair Dr. Elliot Sussman attended President Trump’s private gathering at the Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center last October, offered several steps area residents can take in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic:

  • People, if sick, should avoid contact with others;
  • Social distancing of at least six feet is important;
  • Consistent mask wearing is advised;
  • Frequent handwashing, avoid shaking hands and minimize hand-to-face contact;
  • Cover your nose and mouth when sneezing and coughing, then wash your hands; and
  • Avoid interactions that last 15 minutes and are within six feet of others, especially without masks.

Lowenkron also pointed out steps The Villages Health has taken to create safer environments for its patients:

  • Temperature checks and questionnaire for all staff, patients and guests who enter a care center;
  • Employees who are ill or exposed are being quarantined at home until safe to return to work;
  • Social distancing practiced throughout the workplace;
  • Required mask use for all in the care center (patients and guests are provided masks if they need them);
  • Telephone triage to help assess risk, need for testing and need for aggressive care like hospital visits;
  • COVID-19 testing, if recommended, is performed in the parking lot to avoid potential infection of others; and
  • Patients called and offered a telehealth visit to provide needed care without risk of exposure in a care center.

UF Health announced a partnership with The Villages Health this past December that apparently includes plans to build a new hospital somewhere in the community. At the time, the two healthcare providers announced they’d signed a letter of intent to continue talks to build a new model for health care in the region. It was unclear from the announcement if UF Health had purchased a stake in The Villages Health – something that’s been rumored as a possibility for several years.

UF Health also announced in December that it had purchased the hospitals in The Villages and Leesburg that had been owned by Central Florida Health. That acquisition, which also had been rumored for quite some time, provided UF Health with 660 acute care beds in the tri-county area. The mega-healthcare organization already owns the world-renowned UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville and UF Health Jacksonville – both highly regarded level one trauma centers.

Related Articles

News

More than 1,100 cases of COVID-19 reported in and around The Villages

The deadly COVID-19 virus is continuing to wreak havoc on the tri-county area and Florida, where more than 291,000 cases have now been reported.
Read more
News

Five times more COVID-19 cases in Florida since DeSantis reopened state

Florida is reporting close to five times the number of COVID-19 cases that it had a little more than a month ago when Gov. Ron DeSantis greenlighted Phase Two of his plan to reopen the Sunshine State.
Read more
News

Sumter Commission incumbent taps Tallahassee firm for re-election help

A Sumter County Commission incumbent has tapped a Tallahassee consulting firm for re-election help.
Read more
Crime

Improper right turn near Brownwood lands lady driver behind bars

An improper right turn near Brownwood landed a lady driver behind bars.
Read more
Crime

Woman jailed after second traffic stop for same offense within two hours

A woman was jailed after a second traffic stop for the same offense within a two-hour period.
Read more
News

Villager celebrates birthday with special delivery from New York deli

A Villager celebrated her 75th birthday with a special delivery from Katz's Delicatessen in New York City. Do you have special photographs or noteworthy news to share with us? If so, please send it to www.villages-news.com/contact us. 
Read more
Newsletter

Villages track and field star named Florida Senior Games top female athlete

Villager Peggy Peck has been named the 2019 Florida Senior Games Female Athlete of the Year.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Villages Health’s chief medical officer says 15 COVID-19 patients at local hospital

The chief medical officer of The Villages Health reported Tuesday that 15 COVID-19 patients are being treated at UF Health The Villages Hospital – and he also issued a warning to his healthcare organization’s patients.
Read more
News

Five times more COVID-19 cases in Florida since DeSantis reopened state

Florida is reporting close to five times the number of COVID-19 cases that it had a little more than a month ago when Gov. Ron DeSantis greenlighted Phase Two of his plan to reopen the Sunshine State.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Colorful Sky At El Santiago Executive Golf Course

Check out this colorful sky captured at El Santiago Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Rob Husson for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Hawk In Flight Around Village Of Collier

Check out this hawk that was spotted flying above the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing! Share your local photos with us...
Read more
Photos

Old Truck At Brownwood Paddock Square In Black And White

Check out this awesome black and white shot of the old truck at Brownwood Paddock Square. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Where is Gov. DeSantis?

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders where Gov. Ron DeSantis is now that we are in the middle of a pandemic.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Florida home insurance premiums second highest in United States

Florida’s home insurance premiums are the highest in the U.S. after Louisiana, according to data from the Insurance Information Institute and National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Improper right turn near Brownwood lands lady driver behind bars

An improper right turn near Brownwood landed a lady driver behind bars.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Deadline approaching for participation in Sumter Commission election

Villager John Kastura, writing in an Opinion piece, reminds fellow Sumter County residents that the deadline is approaching for participation in the Sumter Commission race.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

More than 1,100 cases of COVID-19 reported in and around The Villages

The deadly COVID-19 virus is continuing to wreak havoc on the tri-county area and Florida, where more than 291,000 cases have now been reported.
Read more
News

Villages Health’s chief medical officer says 15 COVID-19 patients at local hospital

The chief medical officer of The Villages Health reported Tuesday that 15 COVID-19 patients are being treated at UF Health The Villages Hospital – and he also issued a warning to his healthcare organization’s patients.
Read more
News

Five times more COVID-19 cases in Florida since DeSantis reopened state

Florida is reporting close to five times the number of COVID-19 cases that it had a little more than a month ago when Gov. Ron DeSantis greenlighted Phase Two of his plan to reopen the Sunshine State.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Where is Gov. DeSantis?

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders where Gov. Ron DeSantis is now that we are in the middle of a pandemic.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Villager troubled by lack of masks in Villages restaurant

A Villager who dined recently in a restaurant in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown is troubled by the lack of masks in the eatery. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Developer trying to manipulate election to keep his bootlickers in office

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Winifred resident contends the Developer is trying to manipulate the upcoming election to keep his bootlickers in office.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Improper right turn near Brownwood lands lady driver behind bars

An improper right turn near Brownwood landed a lady driver behind bars.
Read more
Crime

Woman jailed after second traffic stop for same offense within two hours

A woman was jailed after a second traffic stop for the same offense within a two-hour period.
Read more
Crime

‘Apologetic’ suspect arrested in theft of merchandise at Wal-Mart

An “apologetic” suspect was arrested in the theft of merchandise at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,845FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,529FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
broken clouds
87.3 ° F
88 °
86 °
73 %
2.6mph
61 %
Wed
94 °
Thu
94 °
Fri
89 °
Sat
93 °
Sun
84 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment