To the Editor:

Where is Gov. DeSantis?

When New York was the center of the Coronavirus, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo presented a non-partisan, factual presentation every day on the virus. These press conferences were always totally non-partisan. He often said that he had spoken to President Trump and thanked him for equipment the federal government had provided. These briefings were solely fact based. The people of New York could trust the information they were receiving from the governor because it was nonpartisan.

The residents of Florida deserve the same. Gov. DeSantis had a briefing every day when our state was minimally affected. Now when we really need to be informed, where is he? Where is Gov. DeSantis now?

Karen Hoch

Village of Belvedere