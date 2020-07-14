Woman jailed after second traffic stop for same offense within two hours

A woman was jailed after a second traffic stop for the same offense within a two-hour period.

Dorothy Leola Knerr, 33, of Tavares, was at the wheel of a silver van early Sunday morning at the Sunoco service station at State Road 44 and U.S. 301 when an officer found that the license plate on her vehicle had been assigned to another vehicle, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

During a traffic stop, Knerr admitted the license plate did not belong on the van. She also admitted she had been issued a criminal citation for the same offense two hours earlier in Lake County.

Knerr seemed “nervous” and a K-9 unit was summoned to the scene. The dog alerted on the van, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

A search of the van turned up a pipe with the residue of methamphetamine and a bag with a crystal-like substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Knerr was arrested on a felony drug possession charge and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug equipment. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.