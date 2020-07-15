type here...
3 more tri-county residents lose battle with COVID-19 as state tops 300,000 cases

Larry D. Croom

Three more tri-county residents have succumbed to the COVID-19 virus as Florida surpassed 300,000 cases of the fast-spreading illness.

Two of the victims were from Marion County and were identified as two 85-year-old men who lived in Ocala and Silver Springs. One had no travel history and tested positive on July 5. The second one, who tested positive July 8, also hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient.

The third victim was identified as a 74-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive on June 19. No specific information about where the woman lived was released Wednesday by the Florida Department of Health.

Four more Villagers also tested positive for COVID-19 – all of whom reside in the Sumter County portion of the mega-retirement community. All told, Florida’s Friendliest Hometown is reporting 278 cases – 260 in Sumter County where the vast majority of Villages homes are located, 16 in Lake County and two in the Marion County portion of the sprawling retirement mecca.

Seventy-five new cases also were reported Wednesday just outside the confines of The Villages. Those include:

  • Leesburg up 25 for a total of 388;
  • Belleview up 16 for a total of 113;
  • Summerfield up 15 for a total of 130;
  • Wildwood up 11 for a total of 94;
  • Lady Lake up two for a total of 89;
  • Oxford up two for a total of 43;
  • Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up four for a total of 15.

Overall, the tri-county area is reporting 5,541 cases – an increase of 303 from Tuesday to Wednesday – among 2,711 men, 2,732 women, 36 non-residents and 62 people listed as unknown. There have been 63 deaths and 432 people have been hospitalized.

Sumter County is now reporting 721 cases – an increase of 40 cases in a 24-hour period – among 405 men, 301 women, seven non-residents and eight people listed as unknown. There have been 18 deaths and 86 people have been treated in area hospitals.

Bushnell is reporting 163 cases, with 123 of those at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 20 staff members. Others have been identified in Lake Panasoffkee (33), Webster (28), Center Hill (27), Coleman (21) and Sumterville (12). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 144 cases among 107 inmates and 37 staff members.

Lake County continues to lead the local area with 2,882 cases – an increase of 99 in 24 hours. Those are comprised of 1,365 men, 1,457 women, 23 non-residents and 37 people listed as unknown. There have been 28 deaths and 154 people hospitalized.

Clermont continues to pace Lake County with 732 cases. Others have been reported in Tavares (421, 172 of which are at the Lake County Jail among 138 inmates, 31 staff members and three contracted nurses), Eustis (255), Groveland (196), Mount Dora (196), Mascotte (109), Minneola (79), Sorrento (71), Montverde (53), Fruitland Park (46), Umatilla (44), Grand Island (26), Howey-in-the-Hills (19), Astor (17), Yalaha (13), Astatula (13), Okahumpka (11), Paisley (11), Altoona (7), Ferndale (3) and Mount Plymouth (2).

Marion County is reporting 1,938 cases – an increase of 164 in 24 hours – among 941 men, 974 women, six non-residents and 17 people listed as unknown. There have been 17 deaths and 192 people have been hospitalized.

Ocala continues to pace Marion County with 1,157 cases – an increase of 211 overnight. Others have been identified in Dunnellon (84), Citra (30), Silver Springs (24), Ocklawaha (23), Reddick (17), Weirsdale (13), Anthony (12), Candler (3), Fort McCoy (4), East Lake (3) and Orange Lake (1).

All told, Florida is reporting 301,810 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 10,181 from Tuesday to Wednesday. Of those, 297,876 are residents. There have been 4,626 deaths and 19,334 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 112 more deaths since Tuesday and an additional 453 people requiring hospital care.

News

Wal-Mart shoppers react to company's decision to require face masks

Wal-Mart shoppers are reacting to the company's decision to require face masks to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus.
News

Sumter County to distribute $5 million in COVID-19 relief to businesses

Sumter County is receiving nearly $5.8 million in COVID-19 federal relief funds with most of the money earmarked for local businesses.
News

Sumter commissioners hear from church members about U-turn and roundabout

Sumter commissioners heard from church members who are forced to drive by their church and make a U-turn or take a roundabout to turn around and doubleback. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Crime

Villagers' adult son arrested with drugs while out with female companion

The adult son of a Village of Gilchrist couple was arrested with drugs while he was out with a female companion.
Crime

Grandma collects 1-year-old after mother caught leaving drug house

A grandmother was called upon to collect a 1-year-old after the child's mother was caught leaving a drug house.
Crime

Wildwood police seeking help in locating Dollar General store bandits

Wildwood Police officers are searching for two men and a woman who ripped off a Dollar General store last week.
News

Lake County inmate dies but it's unclear if COVID-19 played a factor

A Lake County inmate died Monday night but it remains unclear if he was suffering from the COVID-19 virus.
News

Wal-Mart shoppers react to company's decision to require face masks

Wal-Mart shoppers are reacting to the company's decision to require face masks to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus.
News

Sumter County to distribute $5 million in COVID-19 relief to businesses

Sumter County is receiving nearly $5.8 million in COVID-19 federal relief funds with most of the money earmarked for local businesses.
Photos

Great Heron And Three Turtles At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this great heron and three turtles hanging out at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with...
Photos

Colorful Sky At El Santiago Executive Golf Course

Check out this colorful sky captured at El Santiago Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Rob Husson for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Photos

Hawk In Flight Around Village Of Collier

Check out this hawk that was spotted flying above the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing! Share your local photos with us...
Letters to the Editor

How do we want The Villages to be known?

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks, "How do we want The Villages to be known?"
Business

Florida home insurance premiums second highest in United States

Florida's home insurance premiums are the highest in the U.S. after Louisiana, according to data from the Insurance Information Institute and National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).
Crime

Villagers' adult son arrested with drugs while out with female companion

The adult son of a Village of Gilchrist couple was arrested with drugs while he was out with a female companion.
Opinions

President Trump wants to ensure safety of students

Congressman Daniel Webster, writing in his weekly message from Washington, D.C., says President Trump wants to ensure the safety of students when schools reopen.
News

3 more tri-county residents lose battle with COVID-19 as state tops 300,000 cases

Three more tri-county residents have succumbed to the COVID-19 virus as Florida surpassed 300,000 cases of the fast-spreading illness.
News

Wal-Mart shoppers react to company's decision to require face masks

Wal-Mart shoppers are reacting to the company's decision to require face masks to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus.
News

Sumter County to distribute $5 million in COVID-19 relief to businesses

Sumter County is receiving nearly $5.8 million in COVID-19 federal relief funds with most of the money earmarked for local businesses.
Letters to the Editor

How do we want The Villages to be known?

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks, "How do we want The Villages to be known?"
Letters to the Editor

Article regarding Greg Parady Financial

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Ranchero resident reacts to the story about $350,000 to $1 million in government COVID-19 aid taken by Greg Parady Financial.
Letters to the Editor

Readers can be the judge

Villager Ed McGinty is eager to tell his side of the story in response to a previous Letter to the Editor.
Crime

Villagers' adult son arrested with drugs while out with female companion

The adult son of a Village of Gilchrist couple was arrested with drugs while he was out with a female companion.
Crime

Grandma collects 1-year-old after mother caught leaving drug house

A grandmother was called upon to collect a 1-year-old after the child's mother was caught leaving a drug house.
Crime

Wildwood police seeking help in locating Dollar General store bandits

Wildwood Police officers are searching for two men and a woman who ripped off a Dollar General store last week.
