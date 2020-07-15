type here...
Article regarding Greg Parady Financial

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I was disappointed in your article regarding Greg Parady Financial. We have been clients of Parady since 2001 and do not believe he has done anything wrong in accepting this loan. He has continued to keep his employees in touch with clients since day one. He is one of the most honest men we have ever dealt with. He also gives back to the community, more than anyone I have ever seen. It is not fair for you to single out one businessman, trying to make him look like he did something illegal. Shame on you for not getting your facts straight. I hope to see better reporting in the future and a retraction for this unfair publication.

Donna Williamson
Village of Rio Ranchero

