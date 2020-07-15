Dorothy M. Hardock, 81, of Tewksbury, Mass., and The Villages, Fla., passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020, with family by her side.

Dot was born in Warren, Pa., to the late Johnetta and Walter Mathyer. She was a graduate of Warren High School in Pennsylvania and then went on to George Washington University where she majored in Physical Education. Dot met the first love of her life, the late Richard (Rick) Hardock, at Georgetown. They were married for 52 years and had three children. Over the course of her lifetime, Dot was a Physical Education teacher, manager of a tennis club, a realtor, a soccer coach, a wonderful mother, and grandmother extraordinaire. At 77 she was blessed to meet and marry the second love of her life, Fred Hanson, with whom she spent a wonderful 3½ years.

Dot and Rick had a long and happy marriage. They learned to play tennis and golf, loved living in the Villages, vacationing on Marco Island with their children and grandchildren, and started many family traditions that will endure for generations. Family and friends were everything to Dot. Spending time with her grandchildren meant the world to her. Sleepovers at Gram’s, pancake breakfasts, taco nights, pumpkin carving, gingerbread house making, cinnamon rolls on Christmas morning, water balloons on Marco Island, and granddaughter fashion shows after shopping trips are just some of the treasured activities and times spent with Gram. Spending the 4th of July in her hometown of Warren, Pa., with her siblings and many nieces and nephews was a family tradition that she loved.

Dot had a very large circle of friends and enjoyed playing golf, teaching/playing Mahjong, playing cards, scrapbooking, sewing, jewelry making and attending book club. After meeting and falling madly in love with her husband, Fred, she picked up Bridge again and they traveled to several tournaments in different parts of the country. They were also able to go on many cruises seeing parts of the world she had never seen. Fred gave Dot a dozen roses every week, either cutting his own or buying them. He was an absolutely devoted husband and it was wonderful to see the pure joy that radiated from them.

Dot was predeceased by her husband of 52 years, Richard Hardock. She is survived by her loving husband, Fred Hanson (of The Villages, Fla.); brother Philip Mathyer and Suzanne (of Warren, Pa.); daughter, Karen (Hardock) Ross and Tim (of Groton, Mass.); daughter, Kim (Hardock) Johnson and Scott (of Andover, Mass.; and son Mike Hardock and Jennifer (of Andover, Mass.). Dot has many nieces and nephews throughout the country, whom she dearly loved spending time with. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren, the absolute joys of her life: Brenden, Connor, Jessica, Taylor, Zak, Ashley, Brooke, and Riley.

Family and friends may call on Wednesday, July 15, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Conte Funeral Home at 28 Florence Street in Andover. A memorial service will be held at the Central Congregational Church in Chelmsford, Mass., on Thursday, July 16, at 10 a.m. A private burial will take place following the memorial service at West Parish Cemetery in Andover. All attendees will be asked to wear a face covering and maintain social distancing practices at both calling hours and the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Dot to ALS Association, Massachusetts Chapter, alsa.org.