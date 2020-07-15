Dr. Claude Edward Hartman, 78, of The Villages, FL, died on Monday, June 29, 2020 while scuba diving off the coast of Cuba.

Claude was born on March 23, 1942 in Bedford, IN to Jacob R. and Cora Hartman. He graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine in 1969 specializing in Obstetrics and Gynecology. After graduation he served in the US Navy as a medical doctor from 1970-1972 and was stationed in Okinawa. Claude practiced at the Hudson Medical Group in Elkhart, IN from 1975-1991, private practice in Elkhart, IN from 1991-2007 and as a locum tenens OB/GYN physician in multiple locations from 2007 until he retired in 2017. He was a member of the Scottish Rite.

Survived by his wife Joann (Schuster) of 29 years; his children Chris Hartman of Columbus, OH and Betsy Hartman-Everest of Pittsburgh, PA; his stepchildren, Toby McDowell of Broken Arrow, OK, Scott McDowell of Elkhart, IN, and Ryan McDowell of Edwardsburg, MI; six grandchildren Lauren Albritton and Nicole Germany of Broken Arrow, OK, Liam and Avery McDowell of Elkhart, IN and Emily and Maddie McDowell of Edwardsburg, MI and two great grandchildren Hank and Ladd Albritton of Broken Arrow, OK. Brothers Charles Hartman of Indianapolis, IN and Colin Hartman of Reseda, CA.

Claude lived life to the fullest: vacationing in his motorhome with his wife and two pugs, spending time with his family and playing with grandchildren. He enjoyed early morning walks, reading, hunting, fly fishing and golfing. Claude will be remembered as a kind-hearted and generous man that treated everyone with respect. All who knew and loved him will miss his warm smile and positive attitude.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Elkhart, IN at a later date. The family of Dr. Claude E. Hartman requests donations be made to either the Indiana University School of Medicine Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology or Wellfield Botanic Gardens. Donations for IU can be made to IU Foundation, P.O. Box 7072, Indianapolis, IN 46207-7072. Donations to Wellfield Botanic Gardens can be made to 1101 N. Main St., Elkhart, IN 46514. Indicate on either donation “In memory of Dr. Claude E. Hartman.”