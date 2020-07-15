type here...
Gene Ross

Staff Report

Gene Ross

Gene Ross, 87, of Summerfield passed from this life on Saturday, July 4, 2020.  Born in Pomona, CA he was the son of the late Leslie and Zola (Dunlap) Ross.

Gene started high school in Fullerton, California and then completed his high school years at Marceline High School in Missouri after the family moved from California. He played high school football at Marceline and was the class president his Senior year.

Gene then attended the University of Missouri at Columbia and graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business. He was a great sports enthusiast and always followed Mizzou sports, St. Louis Cardinal’s baseball, and college and professional football.

Gene served his country with honor in the U. S. Army from 1956-58. Following military service, he had a successful marketing career as the Director of Marketing with Doane Publishing of St. Louis, MO where he also met his wife, Patti. He retired from Doane after 35 years of service.

Gene was a member of the Garden Worship Center in Belleview, Florida and although he faithfully attended church services, gave generously to charitable causes, and sought to practice his faith wherever possible, he understood that salvation was a free gift from God and it was by God’s grace and mercy alone that he was saved and not by good works. He loved to study the Bible and he made Christianity the center of his life which was evident in his kind and loving nature and his cheerful smile.

Gene was a loving and dedicated family man. His family brought him his greatest enjoyment with holiday celebrations and family gatherings being his favorite events. He was proud of his family and always grateful to God for them.

Gene is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Patricia (Hagar) Ross; 2 sons; Stephen C. Ross of Simi Valley, CA; R. Michael Ross of Cedar Hill, MO; 2 daughters, Shelly Ross and Diane Bivens-Ross, and 2 grandchildren, Camden Ross and Carli Ross.

Services for Gene are private. Burial will be in Florida National Cemetery at a later date.

