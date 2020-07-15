Grandma collects 1-year-old after mother caught leaving drug house

A grandmother was called upon to collect a 1-year-old after the child’s mother was caught leaving a drug house.

Neva Kay Mitchell, 31, of Leesburg, was driving a 2005 Honda CRV shortly before midnight Tuesday after she had been spotted at a known drug house in Lady Lake.

During a subsequent traffic stop, Mitchell claimed her 1-year-old in the backseat was running a fever and she was taking the child to a hospital, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

A K-9 alerted on the vehicle, prompting a search by law enforcement. A glass pipe with drug residue and a digital scale were found tucked in the pocket of the driver’s side door. She was also found to be in possession of Oxycodone, methamphetamine and 10 grams of marijuana.

Mitchell’s mother arrived on the scene and took custody of the child.

Mitchell, who was arrested in 2010 on two counts of robbery with a firearm, was taken into custody on multiple drug charges and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $5,000 bond.

A passenger, 47-year-old John Edward Robinson Jr. of Leesburg, was wanted on two felony Lake County warrants. He was also taken into custody.