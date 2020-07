To the Editor:

This should not be a Republican or a Democratic community. This should not be white, black, Asian, Latino, etc. This is supposed to be “our community.” This is what is wrong today.

People have forgotten “community” and “our” and inserted “my development.” Certainly loses that warm, fuzzy feeling right away, doesn’t it?

God Bless!

Patricia (Trish) Barron

Village of Pine Ridge