Ralph Shultz, age 91, of The Villages, FL, passed away on Monday, July 6, 2020. He was born in Detroit, MI,1928. Ralph married the love of his life, Barbara, in 1950. They would have celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary this August.

Ralph worked at Fisher Body/General Motors for 40 years in the Graphic Illustration Department and was very active in the GM Men’s Club participating in many volunteer activities. He will be remembered by his family and friends as a wonderful artist and cartoonist, creating special envelopes for birthdays and other occasions. He also designed brochures for various home builders in the Detroit area. Ralph helped design the Memorial Garden at Hope Lutheran Church in The Villages, where he was a member.

He was devoted to his family and will be especially remembered for his sense of humor and his smile. He made those who knew him feel loved and welcomed.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara, and children, Pamela (Marc) Warwashana, Michael (Wendy) Shultz, Steven (Germaine) Shultz. He was the proud grandfather of 7, Christopher, Carrie, Jennifer (Nick), Andrew, Timothy, Joseph and Kristina, and great-grandfather of Trevor, Jeremy, Eliana and Hayley. Also survived by his sister, Lillian, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

He will be interred at Hope Lutheran Church in The Villages, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.