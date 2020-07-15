type here...
Home News

Sumter commissioners hear from church members about U-turn and roundabout

Marv Balousek

After listening to a parade of speakers from Grace Tabernacle Church, Sumter County commissioners Tuesday night agreed to reconsider installing a left-turn lane at the church along Warm Springs Avenue.

Church members argued that the left-turn lane is needed for the safety of people coming for services and to the food pantry.

Before the recent widening of the road, church members coming from The Villages were able to turn left to reach the church. Now, a median blocks those turns and drivers must go down the road to either make a U-turn or use a roundabout.

Grace Tabernacle Church

Commissioner Garry Breeden said the county’s public works department should reconsider the left-turn lane.

“Let’s see if there’s a solution and conditions might be met,” he said. “I want to be satisfied that we’ve looked at everything.”

Paul Erdman said his Live Oaks Church holds Saturday night services at Grace Tabernacle, drawing up to 600 people. On March 7, a congregation member was injured in a fall.

He said it took an ambulance about fifteen minutes to arrive even though the fire station is a few miles up the road. The ambulance could not turn left into the church, so the driver needed to go further down the road to find a place to turn around. The injured person died five days later.

Erdman said his priority is “keeping our people safe.”

Years ago, the church received about $600,000 for property that was turned over to the county for widening the road.

“We never thought that the result would deny access to our property,” said the Rev. Gary Washburn, the church pastor.

He said the lack of left turn access adds nearly four minutes to emergency calls.

County Administrator Bradley Arnold said U-turns at Meggison Road could become easier after installation of a traffic signal is completed. Church members who don’t want to make a U-turn can go farther west and use a roundabout.

“There are options for the drivers,” he said, adding that the county has removed designated left-turn lanes at other locations for safety reasons.

But church members said hundreds of cars making U-turns or using the roundabout is unsafe.

“People are going to get hurt,” one member said. “People are going to get killed.”

Related Articles

News

3 more tri-county residents lose battle with COVID-19 as state tops 300,000 cases

Three more tri-county residents have succumbed to the COVID-19 virus as Florida surpassed 300,000 cases of the fast-spreading illness.
Read more
News

Wal-Mart shoppers react to company’s decision to require face masks

Wal-Mart shoppers are reacting to the company’s decision to require face masks to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus.
Read more
News

Sumter County to distribute $5 million in COVID-19 relief to businesses

Sumter County is receiving nearly $5.8 million in COVID-19 federal relief funds with most of the money earmarked for local businesses.
Read more
Crime

Villagers’ adult son arrested with drugs while out with female companion

The adult son of a Village of Gilchrist couple was arrested with drugs while he was out with a female companion.
Read more
Crime

Grandma collects 1-year-old after mother caught leaving drug house

A grandmother was called upon to collect a 1-year-old after the child’s mother was caught leaving a drug house.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police seeking help in locating Dollar General store bandits

Wildwood Police officers are searching for two men and a woman who ripped off a Dollar General store last week.
Read more
News

Lake County inmate dies but it’s unclear if COVID-19 played a factor

A Lake County inmate died Monday night but it remains unclear if he was suffering from the COVID-19 virus.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Wal-Mart shoppers react to company’s decision to require face masks

Wal-Mart shoppers are reacting to the company’s decision to require face masks to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus.
Read more
News

Sumter County to distribute $5 million in COVID-19 relief to businesses

Sumter County is receiving nearly $5.8 million in COVID-19 federal relief funds with most of the money earmarked for local businesses.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Great Heron And Three Turtles At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this great heron and three turtles hanging out at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with...
Read more
Photos

Colorful Sky At El Santiago Executive Golf Course

Check out this colorful sky captured at El Santiago Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Rob Husson for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Hawk In Flight Around Village Of Collier

Check out this hawk that was spotted flying above the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing! Share your local photos with us...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

How do we want The Villages to be known?

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks, “How do we want The Villages to be known?”
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Florida home insurance premiums second highest in United States

Florida’s home insurance premiums are the highest in the U.S. after Louisiana, according to data from the Insurance Information Institute and National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villagers’ adult son arrested with drugs while out with female companion

The adult son of a Village of Gilchrist couple was arrested with drugs while he was out with a female companion.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

President Trump wants to ensure safety of students

Congressman Daniel Webster, writing in his weekly message from Washington, D.C., says President Trump wants to ensure the safety of students when schools reopen.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

3 more tri-county residents lose battle with COVID-19 as state tops 300,000 cases

Three more tri-county residents have succumbed to the COVID-19 virus as Florida surpassed 300,000 cases of the fast-spreading illness.
Read more
News

Wal-Mart shoppers react to company’s decision to require face masks

Wal-Mart shoppers are reacting to the company’s decision to require face masks to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus.
Read more
News

Sumter County to distribute $5 million in COVID-19 relief to businesses

Sumter County is receiving nearly $5.8 million in COVID-19 federal relief funds with most of the money earmarked for local businesses.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

How do we want The Villages to be known?

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks, “How do we want The Villages to be known?”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Article regarding Greg Parady Financial

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Ranchero resident reacts to the story about $350,000 to $1 million in government COVID-19 aid taken by Greg Parady Financial.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Readers can be the judge

Villager Ed McGinty is eager to tell his side of the story in response to a previous Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villagers’ adult son arrested with drugs while out with female companion

The adult son of a Village of Gilchrist couple was arrested with drugs while he was out with a female companion.
Read more
Crime

Grandma collects 1-year-old after mother caught leaving drug house

A grandmother was called upon to collect a 1-year-old after the child’s mother was caught leaving a drug house.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police seeking help in locating Dollar General store bandits

Wildwood Police officers are searching for two men and a woman who ripped off a Dollar General store last week.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,844FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,534FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
scattered clouds
78.4 ° F
79 °
77 °
88 %
2.9mph
40 %
Thu
94 °
Fri
92 °
Sat
91 °
Sun
91 °
Mon
85 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment