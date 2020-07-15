Sumter County to distribute $5 million in COVID-19 relief to businesses

Sumter County is receiving nearly $5.8 million in COVID-19 federal relief funds with most of the money earmarked for local businesses.

Commissioners voted Tuesday night to accept the allocation of $5 million for local businesses and $776,567 for local governments.

County Administrator Bradley Arnold also offered commissioners a COVID-19 update, which shows that the county’s rate of positive cases remains well below the state level.

“We really need to take this seriously,” said Commissioner Doug Gilpin of the pandemic. “This is not going away. People need to be wearing masks and social distancing.”

The relief funds cannot be used to offset loss of business revenues even though this often is the most significant impact of the pandemic. There also are limitations on using the funds for payroll costs.

Funds can be used for businesses that had to acquire materials or services between March 1 and July 31 directly related to COVID-19 safety and compliance. These include personal protective equipment such as masks, gloves, eye protection, gowns, hand sanitizer and disinfecting products. Funds also can be used to offset expenses for employee training and installation of barriers such as service windows.

Businesses must provide proof they are located in Sumter County as well as invoices or receipts for purchases.

Applications for funding may be made through the Sumter County Economic Development (SCED) web site at https://sumterbusiness.com/grant-application/ SCED will contact applicants within two weeks to discuss the review process or issue approval or denial. The application deadline is Aug. 31 and funds must be expended by the end of the year.

Arnold said the county’s rate of positive cases has been less than half of the statewide rate.

Florida has become a worldwide epicenter for the virus with up to 10,000 or more new cases reported daily. The state’s rate of positive cases is 15.02 percent. The rate is the percentage or people tested who are found to have the virus.

Sumter County has had a 3.62 percent cumulative rate of positive cases over the past month, Arnold said.

In late June, testing of many Villagers at New Covenant United Methodist Church showed 1.54 percent of positive cases.

“It’s clear that within The Villages there’s a lower positivity rate,” Arnold said.

Testing on July 7 showed a 9.09 percent rate in the Royal community of Wildwood after a homecoming event last month. Testing on July 9 showed a 9 percent positive rate.

More testing will be available from 9 a.m. to noon next Monday and Wednesday at the Wildwood Community Center on Powell Road.

Arnold said the county has added six contact tracers to keep track of people who might be exposed to someone testing positive. Two doctors from Lake Sumter State College also will be assisting the county public health department. Two students who have assisted are going back to school.

Sumter County has had 692 positive cases through Tuesday with 398 people recovered. Twenty people are hospitalized with six in intensive care units and one on a ventilator. Eighteen people have died.