Villagers’ adult son arrested with drugs while out with female companion

The adult son of a Village of Gilchrist couple was arrested with drugs while he was out with a female companion.

David Michael Boyle, 51, who lives with his parents at 3004 Stepping Stone Path, was at the wheel of a red Dodge late Tuesday night when he ran a stop sign at Trailwinds Village, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene of the traffic stop near Lowe’s home improvement. The dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs.

Boyle attempted to hide a pipe that tested positive for marijuana, the report said. A passenger, 38-year-old Amber Rose Potter of Summerfield, was found to have a purse that contained 1.5 grams of marijuana, a needle and a pair of pipes. One pipe tested positive for marijuana and the other tested positive for methamphetamine.

While Boyle was being processed at the Sumter County Detention Center, a broken glass pipe was found in the seat of a patrol car where Boyle had been sitting. The pipe tested positive for methamphetamine.

Boyle is facing a felony charge of destroying evidence and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. He was booked at the jail and released after posting $3,000 bond.

Potter was arrested on a felony charge of drug possession and misdemeanor charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. She was also booked at the jail on $3,000 bond.