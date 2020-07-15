type here...
Home News

Wal-Mart shoppers react to company’s decision to require face masks

Meta Minton

Wal-Mart shoppers are reacting to the company’s decision to require face masks to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

The company has announced the policy which goes into effect Monday, July 20, including at the stores at Buffalo Ridge Plaza and Sarasota Plaza in The Villages and at Summerfield.

“Anything that will keep us safe and help rid us of the virus is applauded. Not sure how anyone can disagree with that. It’s not about freedom of expression or choice, it’s about what is the best way to combat the health risk,” said Meryl Simon of the Village of Pine Ridge.

Dwight Johnson of the Village of Mallory Square praised Wal-Mart’s announcement.

“COVID-19 is out of control, it’s a killer, and unfortunately Florida isn’t doing much to stop it. Wal-Mart has come to the table to help stop the spread of this deadly virus. Well done, Wal-Mart,” Johnson said.

A Village of Duval resident said wearing a mask is better than another possible stay-at-home order.

“Until we beat this virus everyone should wear a mask in every store, church, etc. Otherwise we’re just going to keep slowing down the virus then spiking again. Let’s beat this thing already. I love my house, but enough already,” said Joseph E. Gehring Sr.

Lois Mapes of the Village of Briar Meadow said she’d like to see more stores follow Wal-Mart’s lead.

“I think Wal-Mart made the right decision in requiring customers to wear face masks. Now, if we could only inspire local grocery stores to do the same. It seems like about half of the shoppers in my Publix are wearing masks. I get the uncomfortable feeling that these people are scattering germs and viruses over the food that we eat. If all the news reports indicating how imperative it is for all of us to wear masks to protect ourselves and each other does not convince these folks to do the right thing, it seems like the public stores have no choice but to make their decision for them and require masks or not allow them entry,” Mapes said.

But not everyone is on board with Wal-Mart’s new face mask policy.

“Where is the proof that masks do anything to prevent the flu? Seriously these paper and home-made masks are more likely to harm the wearer due to oxygen loss and CO2 rebreathing. You people watch too much TV. You are indoctrinated in this planned scam-demic beyond belief. I feel sorry for Wal-Mart. You lose now, you lose next week, you lose next month, you lose me as a customer now, online, and forever, goodbye Wal-Mart,” said Reginald Rothing of Ocklawaha.

Karen Adams of the Village of Liberty Park questioned Wal-Mart’s authority to make such a move.

“I’m not sick, and I won’t be wearing a mask to shop! They have no legal authority to do that,” she said.

Related Articles

News

3 more tri-county residents lose battle with COVID-19 as state tops 300,000 cases

Three more tri-county residents have succumbed to the COVID-19 virus as Florida surpassed 300,000 cases of the fast-spreading illness.
Read more
News

Sumter County to distribute $5 million in COVID-19 relief to businesses

Sumter County is receiving nearly $5.8 million in COVID-19 federal relief funds with most of the money earmarked for local businesses.
Read more
News

Sumter commissioners hear from church members about U-turn and roundabout

Sumter commissioners heard from church members who are forced to drive by their church and make a U-turn or take a roundabout to turn around and doubleback. Villages-News.com's Marv Balousek has details.
Read more
Crime

Villagers’ adult son arrested with drugs while out with female companion

The adult son of a Village of Gilchrist couple was arrested with drugs while he was out with a female companion.
Read more
Crime

Grandma collects 1-year-old after mother caught leaving drug house

A grandmother was called upon to collect a 1-year-old after the child’s mother was caught leaving a drug house.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police seeking help in locating Dollar General store bandits

Wildwood Police officers are searching for two men and a woman who ripped off a Dollar General store last week.
Read more
News

Lake County inmate dies but it’s unclear if COVID-19 played a factor

A Lake County inmate died Monday night but it remains unclear if he was suffering from the COVID-19 virus.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Wal-Mart shoppers react to company’s decision to require face masks

Wal-Mart shoppers are reacting to the company’s decision to require face masks to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus.
Read more
News

Sumter County to distribute $5 million in COVID-19 relief to businesses

Sumter County is receiving nearly $5.8 million in COVID-19 federal relief funds with most of the money earmarked for local businesses.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Great Heron And Three Turtles At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this great heron and three turtles hanging out at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with...
Read more
Photos

Colorful Sky At El Santiago Executive Golf Course

Check out this colorful sky captured at El Santiago Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Rob Husson for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Hawk In Flight Around Village Of Collier

Check out this hawk that was spotted flying above the Village of Collier. Thanks to Cindy Farkus for sharing! Share your local photos with us...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

How do we want The Villages to be known?

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks, “How do we want The Villages to be known?”
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Florida home insurance premiums second highest in United States

Florida’s home insurance premiums are the highest in the U.S. after Louisiana, according to data from the Insurance Information Institute and National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villagers’ adult son arrested with drugs while out with female companion

The adult son of a Village of Gilchrist couple was arrested with drugs while he was out with a female companion.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

President Trump wants to ensure safety of students

Congressman Daniel Webster, writing in his weekly message from Washington, D.C., says President Trump wants to ensure the safety of students when schools reopen.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

3 more tri-county residents lose battle with COVID-19 as state tops 300,000 cases

Three more tri-county residents have succumbed to the COVID-19 virus as Florida surpassed 300,000 cases of the fast-spreading illness.
Read more
News

Wal-Mart shoppers react to company’s decision to require face masks

Wal-Mart shoppers are reacting to the company’s decision to require face masks to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus.
Read more
News

Sumter County to distribute $5 million in COVID-19 relief to businesses

Sumter County is receiving nearly $5.8 million in COVID-19 federal relief funds with most of the money earmarked for local businesses.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

How do we want The Villages to be known?

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks, “How do we want The Villages to be known?”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Article regarding Greg Parady Financial

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Ranchero resident reacts to the story about $350,000 to $1 million in government COVID-19 aid taken by Greg Parady Financial.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Readers can be the judge

Villager Ed McGinty is eager to tell his side of the story in response to a previous Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Villagers’ adult son arrested with drugs while out with female companion

The adult son of a Village of Gilchrist couple was arrested with drugs while he was out with a female companion.
Read more
Crime

Grandma collects 1-year-old after mother caught leaving drug house

A grandmother was called upon to collect a 1-year-old after the child’s mother was caught leaving a drug house.
Read more
Crime

Wildwood police seeking help in locating Dollar General store bandits

Wildwood Police officers are searching for two men and a woman who ripped off a Dollar General store last week.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,844FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,534FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
scattered clouds
78.4 ° F
79 °
77 °
88 %
2.9mph
40 %
Thu
94 °
Fri
92 °
Sat
91 °
Sun
91 °
Mon
85 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment