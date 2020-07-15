Wal-Mart shoppers react to company’s decision to require face masks

Wal-Mart shoppers are reacting to the company’s decision to require face masks to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus.

The company has announced the policy which goes into effect Monday, July 20, including at the stores at Buffalo Ridge Plaza and Sarasota Plaza in The Villages and at Summerfield.

“Anything that will keep us safe and help rid us of the virus is applauded. Not sure how anyone can disagree with that. It’s not about freedom of expression or choice, it’s about what is the best way to combat the health risk,” said Meryl Simon of the Village of Pine Ridge.

Dwight Johnson of the Village of Mallory Square praised Wal-Mart’s announcement.

“COVID-19 is out of control, it’s a killer, and unfortunately Florida isn’t doing much to stop it. Wal-Mart has come to the table to help stop the spread of this deadly virus. Well done, Wal-Mart,” Johnson said.

A Village of Duval resident said wearing a mask is better than another possible stay-at-home order.

“Until we beat this virus everyone should wear a mask in every store, church, etc. Otherwise we’re just going to keep slowing down the virus then spiking again. Let’s beat this thing already. I love my house, but enough already,” said Joseph E. Gehring Sr.

Lois Mapes of the Village of Briar Meadow said she’d like to see more stores follow Wal-Mart’s lead.

“I think Wal-Mart made the right decision in requiring customers to wear face masks. Now, if we could only inspire local grocery stores to do the same. It seems like about half of the shoppers in my Publix are wearing masks. I get the uncomfortable feeling that these people are scattering germs and viruses over the food that we eat. If all the news reports indicating how imperative it is for all of us to wear masks to protect ourselves and each other does not convince these folks to do the right thing, it seems like the public stores have no choice but to make their decision for them and require masks or not allow them entry,” Mapes said.

But not everyone is on board with Wal-Mart’s new face mask policy.

“Where is the proof that masks do anything to prevent the flu? Seriously these paper and home-made masks are more likely to harm the wearer due to oxygen loss and CO2 rebreathing. You people watch too much TV. You are indoctrinated in this planned scam-demic beyond belief. I feel sorry for Wal-Mart. You lose now, you lose next week, you lose next month, you lose me as a customer now, online, and forever, goodbye Wal-Mart,” said Reginald Rothing of Ocklawaha.

Karen Adams of the Village of Liberty Park questioned Wal-Mart’s authority to make such a move.

“I’m not sick, and I won’t be wearing a mask to shop! They have no legal authority to do that,” she said.