Wildwood police seeking help in locating Dollar General store bandits

Wildwood police officers are searching for two men and a woman who ripped off a Dollar General store last week.

The three entered the store, located at 629 S. Main St., on July 9 at 4:20 p.m. and walked around the health and beauty section filling up two bags with various items. They are then shown on surveillance video leaving the store with two bags full of stolen merchandise and driving away in a black Jeep Renegade, a police report states.

The suspects have been identified as a man wearing a red hat and purple shirt, a woman wearing a leopard-print shirt and another man wearing a red, white and blue polo block-style shirt with a hat with an American flag and red brim.

Anyone with information about the crime or the suspects is asked to call Det. Adam Barker in the Criminal Investigation Division at (352) 330-1355, ext. 3. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Line at 1-800-423-TIPS (8477).