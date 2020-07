William F. Madison, Sr, age 84, of Summerfield, FL passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on March 9, 1936.

Visitation will take place at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 1511 Buenos Aires Blvd, The Villages, FL on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 3-5pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 10670 SE Maricamp Rd, Ocala, FL 34472 on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 11am. Burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park, Ocala, FL.