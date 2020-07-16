47-year-old woman jailed after altercation breaks out at Summerfield vape shop

A Summerfield woman found herself behind bars Tuesday afternoon after an altercation broke out at the Wake N Vape Smoke Shop on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Marion County.

Sheriff’s deputies made contact with several people involved in the incident at the store, located at 16670 S. U.S. Hwy. 27/441, and determined that 47-year-old Camille Maria Lester was a potential suspect in a theft case that led to the altercation.

While investigating the incident, deputies located a white zipper bag outside the business next to a plastic bag with clothing items. The bag wasn’t zipped shut and deputies could see what appeared to be a pipe and a Butane torch, a sheriff’s office report states.

After being read her rights, Lester said the plastic bag containing the clothing items was hers but the zipper bag was not. She then allegedly admitted to using crack cocaine but said the pipe wasn’t hers. When asked if her DNA or fingerprints would be on the glass pipe containing a white residue that was inside the bag, she said it would because she used the pipe, a sheriff’s office report says.

Lester gave deputies permission to search her purse and inside the main compartment they found two glass pipes containing white and black residue. Lester admitted that the pipes were hers and said she forgot they were inside the purse, the report says.

Lester also had a cigarette pack inside her shirt that she said contained Suboxone. Deputies noted that a wrapper inside the cigarette pack was a Suboxone sublingual film sleeve. Lester claimed to get the medication from a doctor but couldn’t produce a prescription or documentation for the Schedule II controlled substance, the report says.

After the residue in the glass pipes field-tested positive for cocaine, Lester, who lives at 16915 SE 100th Ct. in Summerfield, was arrested and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she was charged with possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug equipment. She was being held on $4,000 bond and is due in court Aug. 18 at 9 a.m. to answer to the charges.

Lester also was arrested last month after a Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted her leaving an abandoned residence in the 16800 block of S.E. 100th Court in Summerfield. In that incident, she was charged with possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.