8 local residents die of COVID-19 as virus slams long-term care facilities

Eight more tri-county residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the fast-spreading virus continues to wreak havoc on long-term care facilities, The Villages and surrounding areas.

Six of the latest victims were from Lake County, with the other two being from Sumter and Marion counties. They were identified as:

62-year-old Lake County man who tested positive June 13 and had traveled recently to Massachusetts and other parts of Florida and been in contact with another patient;

60-year-old Lake County man who tested positive June 22 and hadn’t travel recently but had been in contact with another patient;

84-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive June 27 and hadn’t traveled recently;

39-year-old Lake County man who tested positive July 11;

85-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive July 11;

81-year-old Lake County woman who tested positive July 15;

85-year-old Sumter County woman who tested positive July 6, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient; and

80-year-old Marion County (Ocala) man who tested positive July 11, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient.

Three long-term care centers in Wildwood also are reporting COVID-19 cases among eight employees and six residents. Those include:

Generations Senior Living (9871 County Road 121), one employee;

Generations Senior Living at The Fairways (5268 County Road 125), one employee; and

Cypress Care Center (490 S. Old Wire Rd.), four residents, two residents who transferred out and six employees – an increase of two residents, two residents who transferred out and two employees from less than a week ago.

Ten new COVID-19 cases have been identified in the Sumter County portion of The Villages. The total number of cases in the mega-retirement community now stands at 288, with overwhelming majority – 270 – in Sumter County. Sixteen are in Lake County and two are in the Marion County portion of the sprawling retirement mecca.

Forty-six new COVID-19 cases also have been identified in communities just outside the confines of The Villages. Those include:

Leesburg up 16 for a total of 404;

Wildwood up nine for a total of 103;

Lady Lake up eight for a total of 97;

Belleview up six for a total of 119;

Summerfield up five for a total of 135; and

Oxford up two for a total of 45.

Overall, the tri-county area is reporting 5,823 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 282 from Wednesday to Thursday – among 2,833 men, 2,885 women, 37 non-residents and 68 people listed as unknown. There have been 71 deaths and 460 people have been hospitalized.

Lake County continues to lead the local area with 3,009 cases – an increase of 127 in a 24-hour period – among 1,422 men, 15,22 women, 23 non-residents and 42 people listed as unknown. There have been 34 deaths and 164 people have required some form of hospital care.

Clermont continues to pace Lake County with 780 cases, followed by Tavares with 430. Of those, 161 have been identified at the Lake County Jail among 131 inmates, 28 staff members and two contracted nurses. Other cases have been reported in Eustis (262), Groveland (203), Mount Dora (197), Mascotte (110), Minneola (86), Sorrento (79), Montverde (59), Fruitland Park (46), Umatilla (47), Grand Island (27), Howey-in-the-Hills (21), Astor (18), Astatula (15), Yalaha (13), Paisley (11), Okahumpka (11), Altoona (8), Mount Plymouth (3) and Ferndale (3).

Sumter County is now reporting 757 cases – an increase of 36 in 24 hours. Those are divided among 422 men, 321 women, seven non-residents and seven people listed as unknown. There have been 19 deaths and 93 people have been hospitalized.

Bushnell is reporting 173 cases – 123 of which are at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 20 staff members. Others have been identified in Lake Panasoffkee (35), Center Hill (28), Webster (28), Coleman (22), Lady Lake portion of the county (15) and Sumterville (13). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 189 cases among 141 inmates and 48 staff members.

Marion County saw an increase of 119 cases for a total of 2,057. Those are comprised of 989 men, 1,042 women, seven non-residents and 19 people listed as unknown. There have been 18 deaths and 203 people have been seen in area hospitals.

The overwhelming majority of Marion County cases – 1,458 – have been reported in Ocala. That marks an increase of 301 patients in a 24-hour period. Other cases have been identified in Dunnellon (89), Citra (31), Silver Springs (24), Ocklawaha (24), Reddick (17), Weirsdale (16), Anthony (13), Fort McCoy (5), Candler (3), East Lake (3), Orange Lake (2) and Lowell (1).

All told, Florida is reporting 315,775 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 13,965 from Wednesday to Thursday. Of those, 311,632 are residents. There have been 4,782 deaths and 19,825 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 156 more deaths since Wednesday and an additional 491 people requiring hospital care.