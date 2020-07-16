type here...
CDD 9 supervisor resigns to return to Iowa to be closer to grandchildren

Meta Minton

A supervisor in Community Development District 9 has resigned to return to Iowa to be closer to his grandchildren.

Kent Kluver

Kent Kluver of the Village of Fernandina has resigned his seat on the board to be nearer to his five grandchildren in the Hawkeye State.

The board met Thursday and accepted Kluver’s resignation. The board has chosen not to fill the seat by appointment as his term is set to expire in a matter of months.

“I think we will let the process take care of itself,” said CDD 9 Board Chairman Jack Reimer.

Two Villagers have already filed to run for the seat. They are:

Michael Dollard

• Michael Dollard, who served as a town manager and a chief account for a county, has indicated he decided to run for a seat in CDD 9 because he’s been keeping an eye on the finances.

“Every year, on your tax bill, there is a charge for Special Maintenance – that ‘tax’ funds the operation of the CDD’s.  As of January 2020 there is enough surplus cash on hand to pay that tax for two years. In my professional opinion, some of this excess cash needs to be used to decrease the charges on the tax bill,” Dollard said.

Michael Fitzgibbons

• Michael Fitzgibbons, who moved to The Villages eight years ago from Annapolis, Md., was a career law enforcement administrator. He currently serves as compliance officer for the Villages Community Golf Handicap Committee.

He said he is running for the seat on the CDD 9 Board “in order to have a voice on how we continue to maintain our wonderful lifestyle.”

