Man nabbed outside Del Webb Spruce Creek for driving with canceled license

A Grand Island man found himself behind bars Monday night after being stopped at the entrance to Del Webb Spruce Creek.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy spotted a beige 2000 GMC Sonoma pickup truck traveling north on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and conducted a records check. The deputy discovered that the registered owner, 59-year-old Charles Thomas Daugherty, had his license canceled due to failure to complete a required driver improvement class.

The deputy stopped Daugherty on Del Webb Boulevard after he turned off of U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Daugherty provided him with his license and the deputy told him it had possibly been canceled for not completing the class.

The deputy confirmed via the Seminole County Clerk of the Courts that Daugherty had been ordered on March 9 to complete several classes, one of which was called “Counter Attack School” and had to be done by July 7. Daugherty admitted that he hadn’t completed the class and was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail.

Daugherty was charged with operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and released Tuesday morning on $1,000 bond. His next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.