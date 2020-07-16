Rio Ponderosa man arrested in robbery at Circle K in The Villages

A Village of Rio Ponderosa man has been arrested in connection with a robbery last month at a Circle K service station in The Villages.

Alan Dean Simmons, 38, has been charged in the June 19 robbery at the Circle K on the Historic Side of The Villages. He was served with the warrant earlier this month while incarcerated at the Marion County Jail.

A clerk at the Circle K at 3 La Grande Blvd. said a man wearing a cowboy hat, sunglasses and dressed in black entered the store in the early morning hours and demanded cash, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

“I don’t want to hurt you, give me all the cash,” he told the clerk.

He then demanded cigarettes and the clerk handed him two cartons of Newports. He asked for additional cartons of Marlboro cigarettes, but when the clerk had trouble finding them, Simmons said, “Forget it.” He left the store with $26 in cash and two cartons of Newport cigarettes, valued at $141.98.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies at about that time were on the lookout for a black Cadillac which had been involved in a similar robbery at a Circle K at Mulberry Grove Plaza. A suspect had entered that Circle K, demanded money and Newport cigarettes.

Simmons was arrested by Marion County sheriff’s deputies along with 35-year-old Jessica Loren Hall.

Photos of Simmons from the Mulberry Grove Plaza incident matched the surveillance images from the Circle K on the Historic Side.

Neither Hall nor Simpson are strangers to the legal system. In March, they were jailed after an alleged attack when paying an unwelcome visit to a home in The Villages. Simmons in 2018 had been sentenced to prison time after an arrest in the theft of a golf cart. While free on bond in that case, he was arrested after he was caught selling drugs at a notoriously troubled home in the Village of Palo Alto and at Tierra Del Sol Bar & Grill.

After one arrest at Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages, Hall admitted that she had been stealing from the store “almost on a daily basis” to support her drug habit.