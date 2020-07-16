Village of Lake Deaton residents complain about overgrowth at pricey properties

Village of Lake Deaton residents complained Thursday to the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors about overgrowth at their pricey properties.

Dan and June Shively in 2014 purchased their home at 3821 Wine Palm Way for $436,500.

“We’re here to stay,” said Dan Shively, who indicated he and his wife had lived in other golf course communities before arriving in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

However, the wall behind their house, which backs up to a nature area, is completely overgrown.

“The bobcats and squirrels cannot get by since it’s so overgrown,” he said.

He noted that it is his responsibility to maintain the wall.

“I don’t know how to fulfill my obligation. I am looking for some help,” he told the board.

He was told the matter would be researched, but the District needs to be careful with regard to potentially setting a precedent.

The Shivelys’ neighbors on Wine Palm Way, Charles and Margaret Moore, purchased their home in 2015 for $404,900. They complained about a pair of tall trees towering over their lanai.

The Moores were informed they could trim anything that hangs over their property.