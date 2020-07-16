type here...
Home News

Village of Lake Deaton residents complain about overgrowth at pricey properties

Meta Minton

Village of Lake Deaton residents complained Thursday to the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors about overgrowth at their pricey properties.

Dan and June Shively in 2014 purchased their home at 3821 Wine Palm Way for $436,500.

“We’re here to stay,” said Dan Shively, who indicated he and his wife had lived in other golf course communities before arriving in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

However, the wall behind their house, which backs up to a nature area, is completely overgrown.

“The bobcats and squirrels cannot get by since it’s so overgrown,” he said.

He noted that it is his responsibility to maintain the wall.

“I don’t know how to fulfill my obligation. I am looking for some help,” he told the board.

He was told the matter would be researched, but the District needs to be careful with regard to potentially setting a precedent.

The Shivelys’ neighbors on Wine Palm Way, Charles and Margaret Moore, purchased their home in 2015 for $404,900. They complained about a pair of tall trees towering over their lanai.

The Moores were informed they could trim anything that hangs over their property.

Related Articles

Crime

Rio Ponderosa man arrested in robbery at Circle K in The Villages

A Village of Rio Ponderosa man has been arrested in connection with a robbery last month at a Circle K service station in The Villages.
Read more
News

CDD 9 supervisor resigns to return to Iowa to be closer to grandchildren

A supervisor in Community Development District 9 has resigned to return to Iowa to be closer to his grandchildren. We'll tell you who is running to replace him.
Read more
Crime

Man nabbed outside Del Webb Spruce Creek for driving with canceled license

A Grand Island man found himself behind bars Monday night after being stopped at the entrance to Del Webb Spruce Creek.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man jailed after allegedly pulling gun during child porn search

A Summerfield man was jailed Tuesday after allegedly pulling a gun on a Marion County sheriff’s deputy while his home was being searched for child pornography.
Read more
Crime

47-year-old woman jailed after altercation breaks out at Summerfield vape shop

A Summerfield woman found herself behind bars Tuesday afternoon after an altercation broke out at the Wake N Vape Smoke Shop on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.
Read more
News

Second detention deputy succumbs to COVID-19 amid outbreak of virus at Lake County Jail

A second deputy assigned to the Lake County Jail has died of COVID-19.
Read more
News

3 more tri-county residents lose battle with COVID-19 as state tops 300,000 cases

Three more tri-county residents have succumbed to the COVID-19 virus as Florida surpassed 300,000 cases of the fast-spreading illness.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Rio Ponderosa man arrested in robbery at Circle K in The Villages

A Village of Rio Ponderosa man has been arrested in connection with a robbery last month at a Circle K service station in The Villages.
Read more
News

CDD 9 supervisor resigns to return to Iowa to be closer to grandchildren

A supervisor in Community Development District 9 has resigned to return to Iowa to be closer to his grandchildren. We'll tell you who is running to replace him.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Sandhill Cranes By Retention Pond

Check out these sandhill cranes by a retention pond in The Villages. Thanks to Carol Hannon for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Great Heron And Three Turtles At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this great heron and three turtles hanging out at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with...
Read more
Photos

Colorful Sky At El Santiago Executive Golf Course

Check out this colorful sky captured at El Santiago Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Rob Husson for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Politicians are part of the problem when it comes to Black Lives Matter

In a Letter to the Editor, a Stonecrester contends politicians are part of the problem when it comes to Black Lives Matter.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Florida home insurance premiums second highest in United States

Florida’s home insurance premiums are the highest in the U.S. after Louisiana, according to data from the Insurance Information Institute and National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Rio Ponderosa man arrested in robbery at Circle K in The Villages

A Village of Rio Ponderosa man has been arrested in connection with a robbery last month at a Circle K service station in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Charlie Daniels and Hemorrhagic Strokes

Dr. Gabe Mirkin looks back at the life of the legendary Charlie Daniels, who died from a stroke most likely caused by blood-thinning medications that he took to treat an irregular heartbeat that was first diagnosed when he was 77.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

Village of Lake Deaton residents complain about overgrowth at pricey properties

Village of Lake Deaton residents complained Thursday to the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors about overgrowth at their pricey properties.
Read more
Crime

Rio Ponderosa man arrested in robbery at Circle K in The Villages

A Village of Rio Ponderosa man has been arrested in connection with a robbery last month at a Circle K service station in The Villages.
Read more
News

CDD 9 supervisor resigns to return to Iowa to be closer to grandchildren

A supervisor in Community Development District 9 has resigned to return to Iowa to be closer to his grandchildren. We'll tell you who is running to replace him.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Politicians are part of the problem when it comes to Black Lives Matter

In a Letter to the Editor, a Stonecrester contends politicians are part of the problem when it comes to Black Lives Matter.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Less than a week left to make sure your voice is heard

A Village of Dunedin says an important election is coming up next month in Sumter County. Voters are running out of time to ensure they can participate. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

We need more COVID-19 testing in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident says we need more COVID-19 testing in The Villages.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Rio Ponderosa man arrested in robbery at Circle K in The Villages

A Village of Rio Ponderosa man has been arrested in connection with a robbery last month at a Circle K service station in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Man nabbed outside Del Webb Spruce Creek for driving with canceled license

A Grand Island man found himself behind bars Monday night after being stopped at the entrance to Del Webb Spruce Creek.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man jailed after allegedly pulling gun during child porn search

A Summerfield man was jailed Tuesday after allegedly pulling a gun on a Marion County sheriff’s deputy while his home was being searched for child pornography.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,843FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,532FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
few clouds
90.5 ° F
92 °
89.6 °
62 %
2.5mph
20 %
Fri
92 °
Sat
91 °
Sun
92 °
Mon
95 °
Tue
85 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment