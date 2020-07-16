type here...
Woman transported to hospital after SUV slams into tanker truck in Fruitland Park

Larry D. Croom

A woman was transported to an area hospital Thursday morning after her small SUV collided with a large tanker truck in Fruitland Park.

This large tanker truck was damaged in a crash Thursday morning at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and County Road 25A. Witnesses reported seeing a white Kia Soul run through the red light and slam into the truck.

The crash happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. as a white Kia Soul approached the traffic signal at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and County Road 25A. Witnesses reported that the Kia failed to stop at the traffic light and struck a large tanker truck that was traveling south on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Witnesses said the truck driver had the greenlight when the Kia collided with his vehicle.

Neither driver was identified Thursday afternoon. The truck driver wasn’t injured in the incident.

First responders provide care Thursday morning to a woman who was driving a white Kia Soul that collided with a tanker truck at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and County Road 25A.

News

8 local residents die of COVID-19 as virus slams long-term care facilities

Eight more tri-county residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the fast-spreading virus continues to wreak havoc on long-term care facilities, The Villages and surrounding areas.
Crime

Man arrested on Morse bridge after Community Watch spots ‘drunk pedestrian’

A Villages of Parkwood man was arrested on the Morse Boulevard bridge after Community Watch spotted a “drunk pedestrian.”
News

Inmate dies from COVID-19 as virus runs amok in Coleman federal prison

One inmate has succumbed to COVID-19 as the virus continues to slam the federal prison complex in Coleman.
News

Village of Lake Deaton residents complain about overgrowth at pricey properties

Village of Lake Deaton residents complained Thursday to the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors about overgrowth at their pricey properties.
Crime

Rio Ponderosa man arrested in robbery at Circle K in The Villages

A Village of Rio Ponderosa man has been arrested in connection with a robbery last month at a Circle K service station in The Villages.
News

CDD 9 supervisor resigns to return to Iowa to be closer to grandchildren

A supervisor in Community Development District 9 has resigned to return to Iowa to be closer to his grandchildren. We'll tell you who is running to replace him.
Crime

Man nabbed outside Del Webb Spruce Creek for driving with canceled license

A Grand Island man found himself behind bars Monday night after being stopped at the entrance to Del Webb Spruce Creek.
