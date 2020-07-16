Woman transported to hospital after SUV slams into tanker truck in Fruitland Park

A woman was transported to an area hospital Thursday morning after her small SUV collided with a large tanker truck in Fruitland Park.

The crash happened shortly before 10:30 a.m. as a white Kia Soul approached the traffic signal at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and County Road 25A. Witnesses reported that the Kia failed to stop at the traffic light and struck a large tanker truck that was traveling south on U.S. Hwy. 27/441. Witnesses said the truck driver had the greenlight when the Kia collided with his vehicle.

Neither driver was identified Thursday afternoon. The truck driver wasn’t injured in the incident.