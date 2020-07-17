type here...
Astrid “Ann” Tauriainen

Staff Report

Astrid Tauriainen

Astrid “Ann” Tauriainen of The Villages, FL, formerly of Oak Park, MI, passed away peacefully at Village Veranda at Lady Lake on Monday, July 13, 2020 at the age of 93. She was the daughter of the late Anna Alina Ojala and late Andrew Karjalainen. In addition to her parents, Ann was also preceded in death by eight siblings and her beloved husband, John Veikko Tauriainen.

Born on August 27, 1926 in Hancock, MI, Ann was a 1944 graduate of Mass High School and a retired Pharmacist Assistant. She enjoyed billiards, golf, bowling, deer hunting, pinochle, video poker, and trailer camping. Her travels took her to Hawaii, Alaska, Finland, and the Caribbean. She was an avid sports fan, especially the Detroit Tigers and Detroit Lions. She taught her family how to make pasty (a traditional Finnish meat and potato pie) and the best potato salad. Ann was an active member of The Fraternal Order of Eagles since 1957 and The American Legion Auxiliary since 1977. “We have fun, right?” was one of her favorite expressions.

Almost every year Ann made the trek to Ontonagon County in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula for the annual Mud Creek Reunion at Bob Lake to reminisce with her Yooper friends and family about growing up in the U.P. She was proud of her Finnish heritage and fluent in Finn and English. She was the true embodiment of SISU, a Finnish term for inner strength or guts.

Ann is survived by her children, Robert Tauriainen of Livonia, MI, and Sheila McDonald of The Villages, FL. She was the cherished Grammy of five granddaughters: Michelle Spranger (Scott Zuckerberg) of Southfield, MI, Stephanie Sears (Roger) of Boise, ID, Jennifer Straw-Olson (Chris) of Raleigh, NC, Amanda Copeland (Brian) of Las Vegas, NV, and Christine Brennan (Renee) of Fraser, MI. She was the treasured Nana to two great granddaughters: Riley and Luna Olson.

Ann was known as a fierce competitor, as evidenced by the wall of medals she earned from The Villages Senior Games and the display of trophies. She will be fondly remembered for her positive attitude, great sense of humor, kind heart, and ability to make everyone feel welcome. Walking up to someone and asking “Do you know me?” was her way of striking up a conversation. Whenever life threw a curveball, she would always say, “Think positive.” Her positive outlook truly made everyone feel that everything would be okay. She lived life to the fullest and will be dearly missed by her friends and family.

Due to COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held by the family at Roseland Park Cemetery in Berkley, MI. Sentiments may be shared online at BaldwinCremation.com/obituaries/Astrid-Taurianen. In lieu of flowers or cards, please make a donation in Ann’s honor at LeesburgHumaneSociety.com.

