type here...
Home Sports Golf

De La Vista Executive Golf Course will be closed for renovation

Staff Report

The De La Vista Executive Golf Course will be closed through the remainder of the summer for a scheduled renovation of the fairways and other course improvements. 

Related Articles

News

8 local residents die of COVID-19 as virus slams long-term care facilities

Eight more tri-county residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the fast-spreading virus continues to wreak havoc on long-term care facilities, The Villages and surrounding areas.
Read more
Crime

Man arrested on Morse bridge after Community Watch spots ‘drunk pedestrian’

A Villages of Parkwood man was arrested on the Morse Boulevard bridge after Community Watch spotted a “drunk pedestrian.”
Read more
News

Inmate dies from COVID-19 as virus runs amok in Coleman federal prison

One inmate has succumbed to COVID-19 as the virus continues to slam the federal prison complex in Coleman.
Read more
News

Village of Lake Deaton residents complain about overgrowth at pricey properties

Village of Lake Deaton residents complained Thursday to the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors about overgrowth at their pricey properties.
Read more
Crime

Rio Ponderosa man arrested in robbery at Circle K in The Villages

A Village of Rio Ponderosa man has been arrested in connection with a robbery last month at a Circle K service station in The Villages.
Read more
News

CDD 9 supervisor resigns to return to Iowa to be closer to grandchildren

A supervisor in Community Development District 9 has resigned to return to Iowa to be closer to his grandchildren. We'll tell you who is running to replace him.
Read more
Crime

Man nabbed outside Del Webb Spruce Creek for driving with canceled license

A Grand Island man found himself behind bars Monday night after being stopped at the entrance to Del Webb Spruce Creek.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Man arrested on Morse bridge after Community Watch spots ‘drunk pedestrian’

A Villages of Parkwood man was arrested on the Morse Boulevard bridge after Community Watch spotted a “drunk pedestrian.”
Read more
News

Inmate dies from COVID-19 as virus runs amok in Coleman federal prison

One inmate has succumbed to COVID-19 as the virus continues to slam the federal prison complex in Coleman.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Sandhill Cranes By Retention Pond

Check out these sandhill cranes by a retention pond in The Villages. Thanks to Carol Hannon for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Great Heron And Three Turtles At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this great heron and three turtles hanging out at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with...
Read more
Photos

Colorful Sky At El Santiago Executive Golf Course

Check out this colorful sky captured at El Santiago Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Rob Husson for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Hurrah for Wal-Mart!

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in Letter to the Editor, offers praise for Wal-Mart’s decision to require face masks.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Florida home insurance premiums second highest in United States

Florida’s home insurance premiums are the highest in the U.S. after Louisiana, according to data from the Insurance Information Institute and National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Man arrested on Morse bridge after Community Watch spots ‘drunk pedestrian’

A Villages of Parkwood man was arrested on the Morse Boulevard bridge after Community Watch spotted a “drunk pedestrian.”
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Days when things were good!

Things have been a little bleak lately, so columnist Barry Evans looks back on happier days.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

8 local residents die of COVID-19 as virus slams long-term care facilities

Eight more tri-county residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the fast-spreading virus continues to wreak havoc on long-term care facilities, The Villages and surrounding areas.
Read more
Crime

Man arrested on Morse bridge after Community Watch spots ‘drunk pedestrian’

A Villages of Parkwood man was arrested on the Morse Boulevard bridge after Community Watch spotted a “drunk pedestrian.”
Read more
News

Inmate dies from COVID-19 as virus runs amok in Coleman federal prison

One inmate has succumbed to COVID-19 as the virus continues to slam the federal prison complex in Coleman.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Hurrah for Wal-Mart!

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in Letter to the Editor, offers praise for Wal-Mart’s decision to require face masks.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The Villages should follow Wal-Mart’s lead on face masks

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident contends The Villages should follow Wal-Mart’s lead on face masks.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Politicians are part of the problem when it comes to Black Lives Matter

In a Letter to the Editor, a Stonecrester contends politicians are part of the problem when it comes to Black Lives Matter.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Man arrested on Morse bridge after Community Watch spots ‘drunk pedestrian’

A Villages of Parkwood man was arrested on the Morse Boulevard bridge after Community Watch spotted a “drunk pedestrian.”
Read more
Crime

Rio Ponderosa man arrested in robbery at Circle K in The Villages

A Village of Rio Ponderosa man has been arrested in connection with a robbery last month at a Circle K service station in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Man nabbed outside Del Webb Spruce Creek for driving with canceled license

A Grand Island man found himself behind bars Monday night after being stopped at the entrance to Del Webb Spruce Creek.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,847FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,533FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
few clouds
91.5 ° F
94 °
88 °
59 %
2.2mph
20 %
Fri
90 °
Sat
93 °
Sun
93 °
Mon
93 °
Tue
94 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment