Gov. DeSantis needs to stand up and be his own man

To the Editor:

When COVID-19 first took a hold in Florida, I praised Gov. DeSantis for being on top of the situation and acting like a leader.

Then he took a trip to Washington, D.C. and met with his mentor, President Trump. Gov. DeSantis came back a changed man.

He was no longer the leader he was before pertaining to COVID-19. He allowed the beaches and bars to reopen during the holiday weekends among other things.

We are now over 3000,000 cases and thousands of deaths, what is he doing? Nothing. He is following the lead of his mentor and has his head in the sand. He is even starting to dress like his mentor, blue suit, white shirt, red tie.

Come on governor, be a leader and make your own decisions like Andrew Cuomo did in New York. We need a leader, someone who has the best interests of the residents of Florida. Stop following President Trump’s lead and follow your gut, please. Use some common sense and listen to the science and medical people. This will not magically go away. It is not a hoax.

Irene Howe

Village of Santo Domingo