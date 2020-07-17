type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

Gov. DeSantis needs to stand up and be his own man

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

When COVID-19 first took a hold in Florida, I praised Gov. DeSantis for being on top of the situation and acting like a leader.
Then he took a trip to Washington, D.C. and met with his mentor, President Trump. Gov. DeSantis came back a changed man.
He was no longer the leader he was before pertaining to COVID-19. He allowed the beaches and bars to reopen during the holiday weekends among other things.
We are now over 3000,000 cases and thousands of deaths, what is he doing? Nothing. He is following the lead of his mentor and has his head in the sand. He is even starting to dress like his mentor, blue suit, white shirt, red tie.
Come on governor, be a leader and make your own decisions like Andrew Cuomo did in New York.  We need a leader, someone who has the best interests of the residents of Florida. Stop following President Trump’s lead and follow your gut, please. Use some common sense and listen to the science and medical people. This will not magically go away. It is not a hoax.

Irene Howe
Village of Santo Domingo

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Hurrah for Wal-Mart!

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers praise for Wal-Mart’s decision to require face masks.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The Villages should follow Wal-Mart’s lead on face masks

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident contends The Villages should follow Wal-Mart’s lead on face masks.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Politicians are part of the problem when it comes to Black Lives Matter

In a Letter to the Editor, a Stonecrester contends politicians are part of the problem when it comes to Black Lives Matter.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Less than a week left to make sure your voice is heard

A Village of Dunedin resident says an important election is coming up next month in Sumter County. Voters are running out of time to ensure they can participate. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

We need more COVID-19 testing in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident says we need more COVID-19 testing in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

How do we want The Villages to be known?

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks, “How do we want The Villages to be known?”
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Article regarding Greg Parady Financial

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Rio Ranchero resident reacts to the story about $350,000 to $1 million in government COVID-19 aid taken by Greg Parady Financial.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Villages couple will have to rip out $8,000 worth of landscaping

A couple in The Villages will have to rip out $8,000 worth of landscaping after they were found to be in violation of deed compliance.
Read more
News

Villagers demand to know how to drive trolls from neighborhood

A large group of Villagers filled a Savannah Center meeting room on Friday, demanding to know how to drive trolls from their neighborhoods.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Sunrise In Mirror In Village Of Valle Verde

Check out the sunrise in this mirror in the Village of Valle Verde. Thanks to Laura Kozlowski for sharing! Share your local photos with us...
Read more
Photos

Sandhill Cranes By Retention Pond

Check out these sandhill cranes by a retention pond in The Villages. Thanks to Carol Hannon for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Great Heron And Three Turtles At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this great heron and three turtles hanging out at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Gov. DeSantis needs to stand up and be his own man

A Village of Santo Domingo resident argues it’s time for Gov. DeSantis to stand up for Floridians and stop taking his COVID-19 marching orders from President Trump. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Florida home insurance premiums second highest in United States

Florida’s home insurance premiums are the highest in the U.S. after Louisiana, according to data from the Insurance Information Institute and National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Teen on probation for underage sex arrested after smoking vape pen on back deck

A 19-year-old on probation for having sex last year with a 15-year-old was arrested after smoking a vape pen on the back deck of his home in Oakland Hills.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Days when things were good!

Things have been a little bleak lately, so columnist Barry Evans looks back on happier days.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

3 more local residents die of COVID-19 as virus slams long-term care facilities

Three more tri-county residents have lost their battle against COVID-19 as the deadly virus continues to sweep through area long-term care facilities.
Read more
News

Villages couple will have to rip out $8,000 worth of landscaping

A couple in The Villages will have to rip out $8,000 worth of landscaping after they were found to be in violation of deed compliance.
Read more
News

Villagers demand to know how to drive trolls from neighborhood

A large group of Villagers filled a Savannah Center meeting room on Friday, demanding to know how to drive trolls from their neighborhoods.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Gov. DeSantis needs to stand up and be his own man

A Village of Santo Domingo resident argues it’s time for Gov. DeSantis to stand up for Floridians and stop taking his COVID-19 marching orders from President Trump. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Hurrah for Wal-Mart!

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers praise for Wal-Mart’s decision to require face masks.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The Villages should follow Wal-Mart’s lead on face masks

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident contends The Villages should follow Wal-Mart’s lead on face masks.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Teen on probation for underage sex arrested after smoking vape pen on back deck

A 19-year-old on probation for having sex last year with a 15-year-old was arrested after smoking a vape pen on the back deck of his home in Oakland Hills.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man jailed after battle over new flooring with gal pal roommate  

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars Thursday afternoon after a nasty battle with his roommate over new flooring.
Read more
Crime

Man arrested on Morse bridge after Community Watch spots ‘drunk pedestrian’

A Villages of Parkwood man was arrested on the Morse Boulevard bridge after Community Watch spotted a “drunk pedestrian.”
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,850FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,535FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
85.2 ° F
89.6 °
82 °
55 %
3.2mph
1 %
Sat
91 °
Sun
93 °
Mon
93 °
Tue
95 °
Wed
87 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment