Marvin Sardus Lanier, 75, of Wildwood, FL, passed away in his home on July 12, 2020.

Marvin was born on August 21, 1944 to the late Earnest Audoy Lanier and Verona Ida Hamilton-Lanier, in Ft Pierce, FL. He lived in Ft Pierce during his younger years, and he married Rachel Lucille Traynor-Lanier and together had 3 children, Marvin Darrell Lanier, Teila Christine Lanier, and Kevin Duane Lanier. He owned a successful produce stand in front of his home in Wildwood, Florida for the past 50 years. His produce stand still is a staple business to the local community. His children and grandchildren have continued on in the produce business.

A Graveside Ceremony to honor his life will be held on Tuesday July 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM, at Adamsville Cemetery in Wildwood, FL, Pastor Mark LoGiudice will be presiding.