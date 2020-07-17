type here...
Home Obituaries

Marvin Sardus Lanier

Staff Report

Marvin Sardus Lanier, 75, of Wildwood, FL, passed away in his home on July 12, 2020.

Marvin was born on August 21, 1944 to the late Earnest Audoy Lanier and Verona Ida Hamilton-Lanier, in Ft Pierce, FL. He lived in Ft Pierce during his younger years, and he married Rachel Lucille Traynor-Lanier and together had 3 children, Marvin Darrell Lanier, Teila Christine Lanier, and Kevin Duane Lanier. He owned a successful produce stand in front of his home in Wildwood, Florida for the past 50 years. His produce stand still is a staple business to the local community. His children and grandchildren have continued on in the produce business.

A Graveside Ceremony to honor his life will be held on Tuesday July 21, 2020 at 11:00 AM, at Adamsville Cemetery in Wildwood, FL, Pastor Mark LoGiudice will be presiding.

Related Articles

Obituaries

Sharon McDonald-Beckett

Sharon McDonald-Bennett was an avid sports enthusiast, always active playing tennis, golf, pickleball and going to bootcamp.
Read more
Obituaries

Astrid “Ann” Tauriainen

Ann Tauriainen was known as a fierce competitor, as evidenced by the wall of medals she earned from The Villages Senior Games and the display of trophies. She will be fondly remembered for her positive attitude, great sense of humor, kind heart, and ability to make everyone feel welcome.
Read more
Obituaries

Vernon Brewer Jr.

Vernon Brewer will be interred at Florida National Cemetery on July 30 with U.S. Navy Military honors.
Read more
Obituaries

Constance Mary Schmidt

Connie Schmidt was an avid golfer, cyclist and an incredible award winning artist.
Read more
Obituaries

Norma Hamel McNeal

Norma McNeal was a Methodist and the pianist for the Linden Methodist Church. She volunteered for many years at “WeCare Nursing Center.”
Read more
Obituaries

Richard D. Dobyns

Richard Dobyns was a general contractor in the home building business and a member of the Oxford Assembly of God church.
Read more
Obituaries

Charles J. Maky

Chuck Maky was a proud member of The Villages Woodworkers, where he used his talents to create many beautiful things for others.  He repaired antiques for friends, spending many hours to restore heirlooms.
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

Crime

Man arrested on Morse bridge after Community Watch spots ‘drunk pedestrian’

A Villages of Parkwood man was arrested on the Morse Boulevard bridge after Community Watch spotted a “drunk pedestrian.”
Read more
News

Inmate dies from COVID-19 as virus runs amok in Coleman federal prison

One inmate has succumbed to COVID-19 as the virus continues to slam the federal prison complex in Coleman.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Sandhill Cranes By Retention Pond

Check out these sandhill cranes by a retention pond in The Villages. Thanks to Carol Hannon for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Great Heron And Three Turtles At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this great heron and three turtles hanging out at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with...
Read more
Photos

Colorful Sky At El Santiago Executive Golf Course

Check out this colorful sky captured at El Santiago Executive Golf Course. Thanks to Rob Husson for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

The Villages should follow Wal-Mart’s lead on face masks

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident contends The Villages should follow Wal-Mart’s lead on face masks.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Florida home insurance premiums second highest in United States

Florida’s home insurance premiums are the highest in the U.S. after Louisiana, according to data from the Insurance Information Institute and National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Man arrested on Morse bridge after Community Watch spots ‘drunk pedestrian’

A Villages of Parkwood man was arrested on the Morse Boulevard bridge after Community Watch spotted a “drunk pedestrian.”
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Days when things were good!

Things have been a little bleak lately, so columnist Barry Evans looks back on happier days.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

8 local residents die of COVID-19 as virus slams long-term care facilities

Eight more tri-county residents have succumbed to COVID-19 as the fast-spreading virus continues to wreak havoc on long-term care facilities, The Villages and surrounding areas.
Read more
Crime

Man arrested on Morse bridge after Community Watch spots ‘drunk pedestrian’

A Villages of Parkwood man was arrested on the Morse Boulevard bridge after Community Watch spotted a “drunk pedestrian.”
Read more
News

Inmate dies from COVID-19 as virus runs amok in Coleman federal prison

One inmate has succumbed to COVID-19 as the virus continues to slam the federal prison complex in Coleman.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

The Villages should follow Wal-Mart’s lead on face masks

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident contends The Villages should follow Wal-Mart’s lead on face masks.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Politicians are part of the problem when it comes to Black Lives Matter

In a Letter to the Editor, a Stonecrester contends politicians are part of the problem when it comes to Black Lives Matter.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Less than a week left to make sure your voice is heard

A Village of Dunedin resident says an important election is coming up next month in Sumter County. Voters are running out of time to ensure they can participate. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Man arrested on Morse bridge after Community Watch spots ‘drunk pedestrian’

A Villages of Parkwood man was arrested on the Morse Boulevard bridge after Community Watch spotted a “drunk pedestrian.”
Read more
Crime

Rio Ponderosa man arrested in robbery at Circle K in The Villages

A Village of Rio Ponderosa man has been arrested in connection with a robbery last month at a Circle K service station in The Villages.
Read more
Crime

Man nabbed outside Del Webb Spruce Creek for driving with canceled license

A Grand Island man found himself behind bars Monday night after being stopped at the entrance to Del Webb Spruce Creek.
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,847FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,533FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
few clouds
91.5 ° F
94 °
88 °
59 %
2.2mph
20 %
Fri
90 °
Sat
93 °
Sun
93 °
Mon
93 °
Tue
94 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment