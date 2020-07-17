Sharon McDonald-Beckett, age 67, of The Villages, Fla., passed away peacefully on Sunday July 12,2020. She was born in Brooklyn, NY,1953.

Sharon attended Baruch College in NYC graduating with a Masters Degree in Business Administration and becoming a Certified Public Accountant. After working for several CPA firms, she developed her own consulting practice.

Sharon was an avid sports enthusiast, always active playing tennis, golf, pickleball and going to bootcamp. She loved to travel with her husband, visiting over 20 foreign countries and most of the US. In recent years, Sharon could be seen in her golf cart around The Villages, with the new love of her life, her little dog Peggy.

Sharon is survived her husband Steven of 34 years. Services for Sharon are private. Burial will be in Florida National Cemetery at a later date.