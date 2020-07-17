type here...
Summerfield man jailed after battle over new flooring with gal pal roommate  

Larry D. Croom

Spencer Louis Owen

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars Thursday afternoon after a nasty battle with his roommate over new flooring.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence in the 8600 block of S.E. 158th Place and when they arrived, the woman told them she had been involved in a verbal altercation with 68-year-old Spencer Louis Owen.

The woman said Owen pressed and rubbed his knuckles against the right side of her forehead, where deputies noted seeing a red mark. The woman said the altercation started because Owen wanted to put down new floors and he asked to her to move her belongings out of a room. She also told deputies that she wasn’t in a relationship with Owen, a sheriff’s office report states.

Owen confirmed that he and the woman were arguing about new flooring in their residence. But he denied touching or striking the woman, the report says.

The woman denied medical treatment and said she wished to pursue criminal charges against Owen, stating “this has been going on for several years,” the report says.

Owen was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with aggravated battery on a person 65 years of age or older. He was released late Thursday night on $2,000 bond.

