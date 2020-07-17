Sumter County sheriff’s office writing fewer tickets in The Villages due to pandemic

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is writing fewer traffic tickets due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Normally, the sheriff’s office writes more than 800 tickets per quarter here in The Villages, according to Lt. Robert Siemer, who serves as district commander for The Villages.

There were 351 tickets written in the most-recent quarter, down significantly from what normally would be written.

“I think everybody understands what’s going on,” said Siemer, referring to the governor’s stay-at-home order which had been in place due to the Coronavirus.

There were also 13 golf cart tickets issued, Siemer said. There were 38 golf cart crashes.