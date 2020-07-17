Teen on probation for underage sex arrested after smoking vape pen on back deck

A 19-year-old on probation for having sex last year with a 15-year-old was arrested after smoking a vape pen on the back deck of his home in Oakland Hills.

A search warrant was served at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the home of Destin Phoenix Hudson at 13580 County Road 109C at the development in Lady Lake. When deputies arrived on the scene, Hudson was on the back deck smoking the vape pen and attempted to hide it in his hoodie, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

He was arrested on a felony charge of drug possession and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug equipment. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center due to a probation violation.

Hudson is on probation through 2025 after he pleaded no contest earlier this year to a charge of child abuse without great bodily harm. He had been charged last year with having sex with a 15-year-old girl.

In January, he was arrested on a Marion County warrant charging him with violating his probation on a charge of possession of cannabis.