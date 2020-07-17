Testing for COVID-19 will be offered at Wildwood Community Center

The Sumter County Health Department will be hosting a COVID-19 virus testing event at from 9 a.m. to noon Monday, July 20 and Wednesday, July 22 at the Wildwood Community Center.

This will be drive-up testing. The test requires a nasal swab to be inserted by a trained medical professional and placed far into the nose.

Registration is required at http://sumter.floridahealth.gov/events/ Pick a time slot below on the day you would like to be tested. Click on the time slot that you will arrive to the testing site. Come within the hour window of the time slot that you chose. Registration is required, walk ups will not be serviced.

You do not have to have symptoms. No antibody testing is available. There is no cost and testing is open to all residents. A photo ID will be required.

If you have questions, contact the Sumter County Health Department by phone at (352) 569-3102 or by email at AskSumter@FLHealth.gov