Village of Amelia resident named as alternate to Architectural Review Committee

A Village of Amelia resident has been appointed as an alternate to the Architectural Review Committee.

David Lee Satterlee was appointed Friday as an alternate to serve on the ARC representing Community Development District 6.

The former Michigan resident was involved for 50 years in a company that specialized in home improvement, including siding, roofing, windows, decks and kitchens. He was also a county commissioner for 10 years in Ionia County, Michigan.

The primary representative for CDD 6 on the ARC is Irv Markley, who serves as its chairman.