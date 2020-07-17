Villagers demand to know how to drive trolls from neighborhood

A large group of Villagers filled a Savannah Center meeting room on Friday, demanding to know how to drive trolls from their neighborhoods.

The residents appeared before the Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors to express their anger and frustration over the anonymous complaint process when it comes to deed compliance in The Villages.

Richard Grimaldi, who lives on Horizon Run in the Village of Pennecamp, sent an email to the District announcing his intent to meet with a lawyer to explore the possibility of pursuing a class action lawsuit over the anonymous complaint process.

He said his neighborhood has been visited by the infamous two women with a clipboard in search of violations.

“If they are not in our village, they should not be complaining about our stuff,” Grimaldi said.

Mary Ann Taylor, who also lives on Horizon Run, said she is in uncomfortable with strangers coming into the neighborhood looking for infractions.

“Why are there people in our neighborhood and why is The Villages permitting it?” she asked.

Other residents took to the microphone and described being uncomfortable with people from outside their neighborhood coming in for a look around. They were advised to call law enforcement if they felt threatened.

Another resident said he had taken 35 photos of violations within his neighborhood. He threatened to “flood” Community Standards with the infractions.

CDD 8 Chairman Duane Johnson admitted he is not a fan of the anonymous complaint process but added the board continues to stand by the system.

“Here’s what it gets down to, it’s very simple. Don’t have violations in your yard. Make sure you are in compliance. It comes down to you,” Johnson said.