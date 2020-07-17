Villages couple will have to rip out $8,000 worth of landscaping

A couple in The Villages will have to rip out $8,000 worth of landscaping after they were found to be in violation of deed compliance.

Layne and Cynthia Heilman purchased their home at 1805 Dutchess Loop in the Village of St. Charles in 2017 for $352,500.

“When we moved in, like any Villager, we wanted to add some Florida Friendly Landscaping,” Layne Heilman said in a public hearing Friday before the Community Development District 8 Board of Supervisors.

The Heilmans’ contractor submitted a landscaping plan to the Architectural Review Committee and won approval.

Things were fine until March 17 when a complaint was received by Community Standards. The complaint was verified the following day when it was discovered the Heilmans had exceeded the application that had been submitted to the ARC. The landscaping is encroaching on the road right of way.

Several neighbors showed up at Friday’s public hearing in support of the Heilmans. They said they had no problem with the landscaping and thought it improved the neighborhood.

“My position is it looks good. The neighbors don’t mind. It isn’t hurting anybody. The people on the loop like it. I am not going to rip it out,” Layne Heilman told the supervisors.

He suggested that perhaps a “compromise” could be reached. However, he was told that compromise wasn’t part of deed compliance.

That inspired Layne Heilman’s wife to take her turn at the microphone. She accused the supervisors of turning a blind eye to other deed restriction violations.

“I am sure you guys drive home every day and see many violations,” Cindy Heilman said.

Layne Heilman estimated that bringing the landscaping into compliance, including tearing down stack walls, would cost about $8,000.

Community Standards recommended that the couple be given 45 days to bring the property into compliance. However, Supervisor Sal Torname suggested extending it to 90 days.

“We all know that to get a contractor and get that done in 45 days is quite a challenge,” Torname.

The board unanimously agreed with Torname’s recommendation to give the couple 90 days to bring the property into compliance.