Chula Vista traffic problem will be subject of special meeting

The traffic problems on Chula Vista Avenue in The Villages will be the subject of a special meeting Monday evening at Lady Lake Town Hall.

The meeting will take place at 5:15 p.m. and is open to the public.

Commissioner Ruth Kussard called for the meeting out of concerns for the current problems on the roadway and future traffic that may flow from a 300-unit apartment complex and associated development under construction at County Road 466 and Cherry Lake Road.

Kussard said earlier this month that many residents have complained that they can barely back out of their driveways onto the busy thoroughfare.

“It’s a cut through. (Drivers) don’t want to go down Rolling Acres Road because it’s a failed road. They don’t want to go down Morse Boulevard because of all of the backups,” Kussard said.

Mayor Jim Richards has suggested the easiest way to solve the problem is to cut off access from County Road 466 at the Village of La Zamora Gate. He has conceded that it’s an option residents of that area of The Villages probably would like.