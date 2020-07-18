COVID-19 claims 8 more local victims as virus hits two long-term care facilities

Eight more tri-county residents have lost their battle against COVID-19 as the virus continues to run amok in long-term care centers, The Villages and several surrounding communities.

One of the latest victims is from Sumter County and seven were identified as Marion County residents. No specific information was provided by the Florida Department of Health about the Sumter County resident, though the latest two fatalities were listed as a 52-year-old man and an 85-year-old woman, both of whom tested positive on July 6, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with other patients.

The Marion County fatalities were identified as:

85-year-old man who tested positive July 1, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with someone else suffering from the virus;

77-year-old woman who tested positive July 3, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

59-year-old man who tested positive July 3 and had been in contact with another patient;

77-year-old woman who tested positive July 6, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

70-year-old woman who tested positive July 7, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient;

82-year-old man who tested positive July 12, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient; and

32-year-old man who tested positive July 13, hadn’t traveled recently but had been in contact with another patient.

New COVID-19 cases also were identified at two long-term care facilities near The Villages. Village Veranda at Lady Lake, located at 955 S. Hwy. 27/441, reported its first two cases, both of whom were identified as staff members. And Cypress Care Center at 490 S. Old Wire Rd., is now reporting positive results among seven residents, four residents who transferred out and six employees – an increase of three residents and two who transferred out from Thursday, July 16.

Five new Coronavirus cases also were reported in The Villages – four in the Sumter County portion of the mega-retirement community and one in the Lake County section. That brings the total number of cases in the sprawling retirement mecca to 295 – 276 in Sumter County, 17 in Lake County and two in Marion County.

Thirty cases also have been reported in areas just outside the confines of Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Those include:

Leesburg up 11 for a total of 437;

Lady Lake up five for a total of 102;

Belleview up five for a total of 131;

Wildwood up three for a total of 111;

Summerfield up three for a total of 147;

Lady Lake portion of Sumter County up two for a total of 17; and

Oxford up one for a total of 46.

The tri-county area is now reporting 6,252 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 187 from Friday to Saturday – among 2,996 men, 3,139 women, 37 non-residents and 80 people listed as unknown. There have been 82 deaths and 492 people have been hospitalized.

Sumter County saw increase of 17 patients in a 24-hour period for a total of 787. Those are comprised of 434 men, 339 women, seven non-residents and seven people listed as unknown. There have been 20 deaths and 102 people have required some form of hospital care.

Bushnell is now reporting 180 cases – 123 of which have been reported at the Sumter Correctional Institution among 103 inmates and 20 staff members. Others have been identified in Lake Panasoffkee (37), Webster (31), Center Hill (28), Coleman (22) and Sumterville (13). The federal prison in Coleman also is reporting 216 cases among 165 inmates and 51 staff members.

Lake County continues to lead the local area with 3,206 cases – an increase of 67. Those are divided among 1,494 men, 1,635 women, 23 non-residents and 54 people listed as unknown. There have been 35 deaths and 172 people have been hospitalized.

Clermont continues to pace Lake County with 817 cases, followed by Tavares with 458 – 161 of which are at the Lake County Jail among 131 inmates, 28 staff members and two contracted nurses. Other cases have been identified in Eustis (279), Groveland (219), Mount Dora (211), Mascotte (115), Minneola (91), Sorrento (88), Montverde (67), Umatilla (51), Fruitland Park (46), Grand Island (31), Howey-in-the-Hills (25), Astor (18), Astatula (17), Yalaha (14), Paisley (11), Okahumpka (11), Altoona (9), Mount Plymouth (3) and Ferndale (3).

Marion County is now reporting 2,259 cases – an increase of 103 in a 24-hour period – among 1,068 men, 1,165 women, seven non-residents and 19 people listed as unknown. There have been 27 deaths and 218 people have been treated at area hospitals.

The overwhelming majority of Marion County cases – 1,600 – have been reported in Ocala, which saw an increase overnight of 71. Others have been identified in Dunnellon (96), Citra (34), Silver Springs (29), Ocklawaha (28), Reddick (22), Weirsdale (16), Anthony (13), Fort McCoy (5), Candler (3), East Lake (3), Orange Lake (2), Morriston (1) and Lowell (1).

All told, Florida is reporting 337,569 COVID-19 cases – an increase of 10,328 from Friday to Saturday. Of those, 333,201 are residents. There have been 5,002 deaths and 20,632 people have been hospitalized across the Sunshine State. Those numbers show 90 more deaths since Friday and an additional 441 people requiring hospital care.