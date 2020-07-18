First Watch daytime cafe will open new location at Trailwinds Village.

First Watch will be opening Monday at its new location at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood.

First Watch is daytime café serving breakfast, brunch and lunch daily from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at more than 385 locations nationwide.

First Watch, which will employ 25 people at the new location, will open for dine-in, and online ordering for to-go or delivery. First Watch will open its doors for dine-in service at 50 percent capacity. The restaurant also offers online ordering for contactless pick-up or delivery.

The breakfast menu includes Avocado Toast, Smoked Salmon Eggs Benedict, Farm Stand Breakfast Tacos and Lemon Ricotta Pancakes.

The new restaurant will also feature alcoholic beverages, including:

Cinnamon Toast Cereal Milk – Coconut Rum, cold brew coffee, coconut milk and agave nectar make for a delicious, sweet cocktail that will remind you of your favorite cereal

Million Dollar Bloody Mary – Gluten Free Vodka, house made Bloody Mary mix and a strip of First Watch’s signature Million Dollar Bacon

Morning Glory – Gluten Free Vodka, fresh orange juice, lemon, turmeric, organic ginger and agave nectar

Pomegranate Sunrise – Camarena Tequila, pomegranate juice, fresh lime and agave nectar

Vodka Kale Tonic – Gluten Free Vodka, fresh juiced kale, Fuji apple, English cucumber and lemon

Other Beverage Offerings