Princeton graduate appointed to serve on Architectural Review Committee

Meta Minton

Joseph Tyborowski

A Villager who earned a masters degree in architecture at Princeton has been appointed as an alternate to the Architectural Review Committee.

Joseph Tyborowski of the Village of Buttonwood has been appointed to serve as the alternate to the ARC representing Community Development District 8.

Before attending Princeton, he earned a bachelor’s degree in architecture at Cornell. Upon graduation, he spent two years in the Peace Corps and then four years as an architectural designer. Tyborowski spent more than three decades as a planner and urban designer.

He purchased his home in Buttownwood in 2011.

The primary representative for CDD 8 on the ARC is Walter Lazinski.

