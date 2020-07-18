Rita Ann Scheid, age 86, of Bloomington, Indiana, and The Villages passed away Sunday morning (07/12/2020).

Rita was born January 21, 1934 in St. Louis, Missouri, she was the daughter of Harry and Bertha (Lessing) Eggers. Rita loved playing cards and painting bird houses. She formerly loved to crochet and knit. She did volunteer work at The Villages Hospital gift shop.

Rita is survived by her son, her daughter, Carol Scheid Tinker, of Florissant, Missouri, Richard (Kathy) Scheid, of Bloomington, one brother-in-law, Henry Bohem, of St. Louis; three grandchildren, Ellen Scheid and Jane Scheid, both of Bloomington and Amber Tinker, of Florissant, Missouri and two great-grandsons, Milo and Liam. Rita was preceded in death by her loving husband, Richard Scheid, in 2017; three sisters, her twin, Ruth Bohem and Dana Kessler and Audrey Wooldridge.

Private family services will be held. Memorial contributions may be given to the American Cancer Society.