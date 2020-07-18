SHINE volunteers available through Elder Helpline during COVID-19 crisis

Volunteers with the Florida Department of Elder Affairs’ SHINE program want Villagers and area residents to know that they are available to help with Medicare and health plan questions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Even though the agency’s counseling sites are closed until further notice, those needing help can speak with a trained SHINE volunteer over the phone.

Unbiased volunteers can answer questions about Medicare Part D, supplemental insurance and employer health plans. They also offer information on relocating while a Medicare member, as well as financial help regarding prescription drugs and Medicare Part B. And the agency’s Senior Medicare Patrol can help with concerns about fraud, etc.

For more information, call the Elder Helpline at 1-800-963-5337. You also can visit www.floridashine.org and learn more about virtual Medicare classes that can be viewed from the comfort of your home. Registration is required to take part in the classes.