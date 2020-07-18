Summerfield man with no license nabbed after leaving Lucky Panda internet café

A Summerfield man was jailed early Thursday morning after leaving the Lucky Panda internet café in Summerfield.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy observed a maroon 2005 GMC Envoy fail to come to a complete stop when leaving the plaza at 14355 S. U.S. Hwy. 441. The deputy stopped the vehicle and made contact with its driver, 55-year-old Phillip Warren May, a sheriff’s office report states.

May told the deputy that his driver’s license was “not good,” adding that it had been suspended because he failed to pay court obligations. A computer check confirmed that May’s license wasn’t valid and showed an active suspension since Sept. 4, 2018, the report says.

A criminal history check showed that May had been convicted on Sept. 20, 2018 of driving while license suspended/revoked. He also was convicted in October 2002 for the same offense, the report says.

May, who lives at 16815 SE 104th Ter. in Summerfield, was then taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with charged with driving with license suspended or revoked (third or subsequent offense). He was being held on $2,000 bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.