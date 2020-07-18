type here...
Home Letters to the Editor

Town of Lady Lake to purchase private cemetery

Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

I recently learned that the Town of Lady Lake is considering purchasing Lady Lake Cemetery which is in financial trouble.
Having volunteered and served in government at the local, school board and state level for over 30 years I know a couple of things. Municipalities are not competitive businesses – cemeteries however, are. Many cemeteries are profitable for their owners.
If the Town of Lady Lake wants to buy a cemetery to compete with other private cemeteries they should make it a referendum on the ballot. No private cemetery can ever compete with a municipal run service that uses taxpayer funded employees. This cemetery is already operating at a loss.It would require at least one full-time employee, maintenance costs could be excessive and there is little or no benefit for residents. As I understand the proposal most of the cemetery is not even in Lady Lake it would require another annexation. It is not known if there are outstanding debts or liens or what the hidden liabilities for perpetual care of the existing graves might be. Taking on a private concern that has no public benefit is not a good idea without the support of a majority of the taxpaying voters of Lady Lake. It is not a park or recreation facility nor can it be used for community events.
Cemeteries in Florida require year-round maintenance. I am guessing this would require an employee full time, with full benefits, at a cost of at least $60,000 to $75,000 per year. Why? There is no obvious reason to expend about $100,000/year on a cemetery that is only partially located in Lady Lake and does not benefit the residents in any way.
Many cemeteries are profitable organizations, even those that are designated “not for profit” by the IRS.  They still employ people to sell plots, open graves and maintain the facilities for a profit, it just is not taxable in many instances. However, in this case, the cemetery is a losing proposition to start and I can almost assure the taxpayers of Lady Lake will have no gain from its purchase except another drain on the budget.  It simply is not appropriate to pass these costs on to Lady Lake residents.  Someone sold the plots, benefited from those sales in the past and they were supposed to provide for perpetual care by setting aside funds in a reserve.  Whoever did that failed and now the taxpayers should not be the ones to make up for that failure.  If nothing else the survivors of those buried there should form an organization to take it over, maybe the Historical Society – but not the taxpayers of Lady Lake. My two cents.

Robert Nyce
Village of El Cortez

 

Related Articles

Letters to the Editor

Gov. DeSantis needs to stand up and be his own man

A Village of Santo Domingo resident argues it’s time for Gov. DeSantis to stand up for Floridians and stop taking his COVID-19 marching orders from President Trump. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Hurrah for Wal-Mart!

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers praise for Wal-Mart’s decision to require face masks.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

The Villages should follow Wal-Mart’s lead on face masks

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Palo Alto resident contends The Villages should follow Wal-Mart’s lead on face masks.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Politicians are part of the problem when it comes to Black Lives Matter

In a Letter to the Editor, a Stonecrester contends politicians are part of the problem when it comes to Black Lives Matter.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Less than a week left to make sure your voice is heard

A Village of Dunedin resident says an important election is coming up next month in Sumter County. Voters are running out of time to ensure they can participate. Read his Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

We need more COVID-19 testing in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident says we need more COVID-19 testing in The Villages.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

How do we want The Villages to be known?

A Village of Pine Ridge resident, in a Letter to the Editor, asks, “How do we want The Villages to be known?”
Read more
Subscribe to our email newsletter

More Headlines

News

Villages couple will have to rip out $8,000 worth of landscaping

A couple in The Villages will have to rip out $8,000 worth of landscaping after they were found to be in violation of deed compliance.
Read more
News

Villagers demand to know how to drive trolls from neighborhood

A large group of Villagers filled a Savannah Center meeting room on Friday, demanding to know how to drive trolls from their neighborhoods.
Read more
Load more

Photos

Photos

Sunrise In Mirror In Village Of Valle Verde

Check out the sunrise in this mirror in the Village of Valle Verde. Thanks to Laura Kozlowski for sharing! Share your local photos with us...
Read more
Photos

Sandhill Cranes By Retention Pond

Check out these sandhill cranes by a retention pond in The Villages. Thanks to Carol Hannon for sharing! Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Read more
Photos

Great Heron And Three Turtles At Fenney Nature Trail

Check out this great heron and three turtles hanging out at Fenney Nature Trail. Thanks to Ron Clark for sharing! Share your local photos with...
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Town of Lady Lake to purchase private cemetery

A Villager warns that the Town of Lady Lake is looking at purchasing the Lady Lake Cemetery and it could be a losing proposition.
Read more
Load more

Business

Business

Florida home insurance premiums second highest in United States

Florida’s home insurance premiums are the highest in the U.S. after Louisiana, according to data from the Insurance Information Institute and National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Teen on probation for underage sex arrested after smoking vape pen on back deck

A 19-year-old on probation for having sex last year with a 15-year-old was arrested after smoking a vape pen on the back deck of his home in Oakland Hills.
Read more
Load more

Opinions

Opinions

Chain stores step up on safety when Gov. Ron DeSantis refuses to take action

Gov. Ron DeSantis has refused to make face coverings mandatory amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but that hasn’t stopped a slew of chain stores located in and around The Villages from taking the matter into their own hands.
Read more
Load more

Top Stories

News

3 more local residents die of COVID-19 as virus slams long-term care facilities

Three more tri-county residents have lost their battle against COVID-19 as the deadly virus continues to sweep through area long-term care facilities.
Read more
News

Villages couple will have to rip out $8,000 worth of landscaping

A couple in The Villages will have to rip out $8,000 worth of landscaping after they were found to be in violation of deed compliance.
Read more
News

Villagers demand to know how to drive trolls from neighborhood

A large group of Villagers filled a Savannah Center meeting room on Friday, demanding to know how to drive trolls from their neighborhoods.
Read more
Load more

Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

Town of Lady Lake to purchase private cemetery

A Villager warns that the Town of Lady Lake is looking at purchasing the Lady Lake Cemetery and it could be a losing proposition.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Gov. DeSantis needs to stand up and be his own man

A Village of Santo Domingo resident argues it’s time for Gov. DeSantis to stand up for Floridians and stop taking his COVID-19 marching orders from President Trump. Read her Letter to the Editor.
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Hurrah for Wal-Mart!

A Village of Glenbrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers praise for Wal-Mart’s decision to require face masks.
Read more
Load more

Crime

Crime

Teen on probation for underage sex arrested after smoking vape pen on back deck

A 19-year-old on probation for having sex last year with a 15-year-old was arrested after smoking a vape pen on the back deck of his home in Oakland Hills.
Read more
Crime

Summerfield man jailed after battle over new flooring with gal pal roommate  

A Summerfield man found himself behind bars Thursday afternoon after a nasty battle with his roommate over new flooring.
Read more
Crime

Man arrested on Morse bridge after Community Watch spots ‘drunk pedestrian’

A Villages of Parkwood man was arrested on the Morse Boulevard bridge after Community Watch spotted a “drunk pedestrian.”
Read more
Load more

Follow us on social

50,858FansLike
3,443FollowersFollow
2,536FollowersFollow

Receive email updates and breaking news alerts:

Subscribe
The Villages
clear sky
89.7 ° F
91 °
89 °
62 %
4.2mph
1 %
Sat
90 °
Sun
93 °
Mon
93 °
Tue
93 °
Wed
94 °

Sections

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square Entertainment