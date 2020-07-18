Villager named chairman of local Alzheimer’s Association board of directors

A Villager has been named as the chair of the board of directors for the Central and North Florida Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Steve Waterhouse, who serves as CEO of The Waterhouse Group, succeeds Damian May, of Ponte Vedra Beach, who served for a term of two years.

Waterhouse, of the Village of Pine Ridge, boasts more than 30 years of experience in sales and leadership development with companies worldwide, including many in the United States, Germany, Australia, England, Scotland, Ireland, Mexico, Turkey, Egypt, Lebanon, the United Arab Emirates and Canada. He is the author of “The Team Selling Solution: Creating and Managing Teams that Win the Complex Sale.”

“I am honored to have been selected as chair of a group that means so much to my wife and I,” said Waterhouse, whose wife, Gina, was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2016. “When Gina received her diagnosis, the Alzheimer’s Association’s Central and North Florida Chapter was a critical part of our forming a positive outlook for the future.”

Waterhouse, an avid cyclist, was struck by a vehicle on U.S. Hwy/ 27/441 in May 2019 and was able to make a speedy recovery. Two months later, he was appointed as vice chair of the Alzheimer’s Association.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, an estimated 5.8 million Americans are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease. As home to nearly 580,000 of those individuals – about 10 percent of the nation’s total – Florida has the second-highest prevalence of the disease in the country.

In addition to being the world’s largest nonprofit funder of Alzheimer’s disease research, the Alzheimer’s Association offers various educational programs and resources for both those living with the disease and their caregivers. This fall, the organization will host its annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s to raise funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

Jessica Marshall, executive director of the Central and North Florida chapter, said her organization is honored to have Waterhouse serving as its chairman for the next two years.

“He brings so many ideas and so much enthusiasm to help us find the first survivor of Alzheimer’s disease,” she said. “His wife Gina, diagnosed with early onset, is why Steve is so passionate about finding effective treatments and a cure.”

For more information about the Alzheimer’s Association, visit www.alz.org or contact the organization’s 24/7 helpline at (800) 272-3900.